DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

Four games are on the docket, perhaps for the last time in the 2024 playoffs. While up to four contests could be played Saturday, those would be Game 7s that might not happen, especially with all four of the series slated for tonight involving a team on the brink of elimination. Let's examine tonight's action in more detail with some recommendations for DFS play.

SLATE PREVIEW

Perhaps the most interesting contest tonight will be the Canucks hosting the Predators, starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. Going into the playoffs, Vancouver's 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 on Tuesday wouldn't have counted as a surprise, but the Canucks deserve praise for their performance without starting goaltender Thatcher Demko (knee) and backup Casey DeSmith (undisclosed). Brock Boeser has been stunning, scoring a hat trick, including two markers late in the third period to lead Vancouver in its 4-3 overtime victory in Game 4 on Sunday. However, Vancouver still has its work cut out for it as it seeks to seal the deal despite its netminding woes.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NYI ($8,400): Of all the squads with a chance to advance to the second round with a victory Tuesday, the Hurricanes are most likely to pull that off. Andersen is likely to play a key part in that after stopping 103 of 112 shots (.920 save percentage) across the opening four contests of the first-round series. The Islanders struggled offensively in the regular season too, ranking 22nd with 2.99 goals per game.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. TOR ($8,100): Swayman was great during the 2023-24 campaign with a 25-10-8 record, 2.53 GAA and .916 save percentage in 44 outings, and he's had Toronto's number in this playoff series, turning aside 87 of 91 shots (.956 save percentage). William Nylander and Mitchell Marner might be less than 100 percent after returning from an undisclosed injury Saturday and an ankle issue April 6, respectively. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews has been trying to play through an illness and is questionable Tuesday. It'll be hard for the Leafs to solve Swayman while those key forwards aren't at their best.

VALUE PLAYS

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. TOR ($4,600): DeBrusk has been a major factor for the Bruins in the first round, providing three goals and five points across four contests. He also was impressive in the 2023 playoffs, supplying six goals and six points over seven appearances, so it seems the 27-year-old has gotten more comfortable in high-stakes games as he's matured.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR vs. NYI ($4,300): Teravainen is on a three-game scoring streak in which he's provided a goal and three points. He's also on a hot run that dates back to the regular season -- the 29-year-old has collected five goals and eight points over his past seven outings.

Casey Mittelstadt, COL at WPG ($3,800): The Avalanche acquired Mittelstadt from Buffalo on March 6 because they believed they needed more offensive threats beyond their top unit. That decision has paid off in spades. Mittelstadt has already contributed a goal and five points over four playoff contests and seems poised to continue to provide the Avalanche with secondary scoring.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canucks vs. Predators

J.T. Miller (C - $6,800), Brock Boeser (W - $6,000), Pius Suter (W - $3,200)

So much is riding on the Canucks' top forwards while the squad deals with goaltending injuries. Fortunately, this trio seems up to the task. As noted above, Boeser was the Game 4 hero with a hat trick. That brings him up to four goals and five points through four playoff contests after finishing 2023-24 with 40 markers and 73 points in 81 outings. Miller, who had 103 points in the regular season, has been a major contributor in the playoffs as well, supplying a goal and six points in the first-round series.

Suter is not nearly as noteworthy offensively. He has a goal and no assists through four playoff contests and completed the regular season with 14 goals and 29 points in 67 appearances. Still, he's cheap, so you could justify taking him to round out the line.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at WPG ($8,200): Makar is just 25 years old, but he's already in a four-way tie for 30th on the all-time playoff scoring leaderboards among defensemen with 73 points (18 goals) in 65 contests. The 2022 Conn Smythe winner is well on his way to another big postseason campaign after supplying two goals and eight points through four playoff appearances this year.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. TOR ($5,200): McAvoy has done a fine job of aiding the Bruins by collecting four assists through four playoff outings this year. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with 12 goals and 47 points in 74 contests, putting him over the 45-point mark for the third straight season.

