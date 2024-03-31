Ducks at Canucks Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 31st

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Ducks at Canucks

The Ducks (24-46-4) have a tough turnaround, facing the Canucks (45-20-8) on Easter Sunday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

The holiday and the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament mean very little action on the ice Sunday. However, we still have a game with plenty of betting opportunities.

The Ducks were trucked in Edmonton on Saturday, falling 6-1. The only bright spot was the fact Alex Killorn scored on the power play with 4:18 remaining in regulation, keeping Anaheim from getting shut out for the fifth time in the past nine games. As it stands, they have been blanked four times since March 14, with three of those shutouts coming on the road.

Anaheim has been a disaster lately. The defense and goaltending finally broke down, as John Gibson was dinged for six goals against the Oilers, taking one for the team. But it's the offense was has been ugly lately, scoring two or fewer goals in four straight, and 13 of the past 14 outings. Since March 3, which was a 2-1 home loss to the Canucks, by the way, the Ducks are averaging just 1.36 goals per game (GPG).

The Ducks turn to backup goaltender Lukas Dostal (11-20-2, 3.47 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO), who has actually been pretty decent lately. Dostal has posted a 3-5-1 record, 2.87 GAA and .908 SV% with 1 SO in 9 starts and a relief appearance in March.

The Canucks have had to lean heavily upon Casey DeSmith, since All-Star Thatcher Demko went down with a lower-body injury. However, they might get DeSmith a breather with Arturs Silovs potentially making his season debut. We haven't seen Silovs in the NHL since last March.

Regardless of what the Canucks choose to do, the Ducks are playing on the second end of a back-to-back, and they're 1-3-0 in the past four on no rest. And, again, Anaheim has averaged well less than two goals per game in an extended period.

Back the Canucks, but don't get carried away. Surprisingly, while Vancouver has won six in a row in the series, Anaheim has lost four of the past five meetings by a single goal only. The lean is to take the Canucks on the puck line, but don't get carried away.

NHL Money Line Bets for Ducks at Canucks

Canucks PL (-1.5, -180 at DraftKings)

The Under is easily the best play on the board. In fact, it's probably a good thing Gibson faced the Oilers on Saturday, and it's Dostal going Sunday. He has actually been the better tendy for Anaheim lately.

The fact Dostal should keep the score somewhat manageable, coupled with the fact the Ducks cannot light the lamp lately, means the Under is a very good play, especially if you can get an Under 6.5, rather than a flat 6. However, if you can get a flat 6 at even- or plus-money, that's also OK.

We've had five straight Under results in this series, and the total has gone low in seven of the past 10. The Under is 5-2-2 in the past nine games for the Ducks, too, while going 5-0-1 in the past six for the Canucks, and 9-1-1 in the past 11 outings. Go low, and go rather aggressively on this one.

NHL Totals Bets for Ducks at Canucks

Under 6 (+100 at Caesars)

NHL Game Props for Ducks at Canucks

We'll go a different way in this Sunday standalone game. Since we're looking for a low-scoring game, we'll play the game props for this Pacific Division battle instead of Anytime Goal Scorers or player props.

Looking to the Moneyline & Total Goals (5.5) prop, you can make a little money going with an alternate total line. Playing Canucks to win and Under 5.5 Goals (+175) is a solid payday. Remember, the last time these teams faced each other in Anaheim, Vancouver won just 2-1 on March 3, just four weeks ago. And in the first meeting on Nov. 28 in Vancouver, it was a 3-1 Canucks win, which also would've hit this prop.

Canucks ML and Under 5.5 Total Goals (+175 at BetMGM)

I like the Canucks to get off to a quick start. The Ducks could have some heavy legs after skating less than 24 hours prior in Edmonton, then having to make the quick flight over the Canadian Rockies to Vancouver. It isn't a long trip, but it isn't easy, either. Dostal has been a steadying force, but I like the Canucks to outscore the Ducks in the first period, while posting Over 1.5 goals for a chance to nearly double up.