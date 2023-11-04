FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The hockey season is in full swing with 13 evening games on Saturday. Pucks drop beginning at 7 p.m. EDT. These are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The bottom of the NHL rankings in terms of GAA is well represented, which is favorable for fantasy opportunities. We also have three teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Flyers and Blues will be at home, while the Sabres are on the road visiting the Maple Leafs.

GOALTENDING

Tristan Jarry, PIT at SAN ($7,800): The Sharks are looking like the must-target matchup this season. They haven't notched a win yet and are last in both goals per game and GAA. In terms of threatening Jarry, the Sharks have totalled 10 goals. Jarry has endured a few tough starts, but he also has two shutouts. If he doesn't get a win Saturday, he'll be the first goalie to do so against San Jose.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at NYI ($7,700): Andersen started the year slowly, but has gotten into the groove since missing a couple games with injury with a 1.96 GAA and .925 save percentage across three starts. The Hurricanes have once again proven elite at preventing shots with only 26.1 per outing. Meanwhile, the Islanders' offense continues to be lackluster having averaged 2.67 goals.

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. CGY ($6,800): Both teams having struggled offensively, though the Flames are a bit worse at a bottom-5 2.20 goals per game. Grubauer has looked good in his last two starts by picking up wins against the Lightning and Predators. Getting the Flames at home has me leaning toward Grubauer over Jacob Markstrom in net.

VALUE PLAYS

Chris Kreider, NYR at MIN ($7,500): Kreider remains a top goal scorer. He spoiled us with his 52 a couple years ago, so much so that recording 36 last season almost felt disappointing. This year, Kreider has come out the gate with seven through 10 appearances. The Wild have surprisingly been one of the worst defensive teams with a 4.20 GAA while giving up 34.7 shots.

Cole Caufield, MON at STL ($7,300): Caufield, like Kreider, has been known to put the puck in the net. And he's currently at four goals to go with 40 shots. However, he's distributed the puck more than usual with six assists. The Blues, as noted, are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Joel Hofer will presumably be in net for them. He's inexperienced and only 23 while coming in with a career .903 save percentage.

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR vs. BUF ($3,900): Fun fact: Somebody has to skate on the wing next to Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner. That has, by and large, been a nice place to be. Jarnkrok finds himself in that spot. He's only managed two points from his last four games, but also lists a 6.3 shooting percentage that should improve. Maybe facing the Sabres, who just played Friday, will help. Devon Levi will likely be in net with his career .901 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins at Sharks

Evgeni Malkin (C - $7,600), Rickard Rakell (W - $5,400), Reilly Smith (W - $5,300)

San Jose has been brutal offensively, yet the club's almost as horrible defensively with a 4.40 GAA and allowing 37.8 shots a night. Pittsburgh's second line is set to take advantage of this excellent matchup.

Malkin has racked up 11 points alongside 30 shots and four power-play points. Would it surprise you to learn the Sharks are 31st on the penalty kill? Rakell has struggled with only one point, but he's been unlucky with 24 shots and zero goals. Facing San Jose should help, or at least ups the odds he finally lights the lamp. Smith registered 26 goals with the Golden Knights last year, and the veteran has taken to his new team - and his new center - quite well with four goals and three assists.

Panthers at Blackhawks

Anton Lundell (C - $3,600), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $8,700), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,300)

The Panthers have taken the path of putting their best two wings next to their second-line center. Aleksander Barkov lifts his linemates while Lundell's enhance him. Chicago could use a boost itself defensively and in net. The Blackhawks enter with a 3.56 GAA while giving up an average of 34.2 shots. I find that zero-percent surprising looking at their roster and I expect them to be a bottom-five defense when all is said and done. This much Petr Mrazek doesn't tend to work out well.

Lundell started of in a lesser role, though he's responded after moving up the depth chart with three points in his last four games and five shots in each of his last two. Tkachuk has been surprisingly snakebitten with only one goal on 39 shots. But while he waits for his puck luck to turn around, he's still recorded seven assists. Verhaeghe was somewhat overshadowed by Tkachuk, but potted 42 goals last season. He's at three and an assist with 29 shots.

DEFENSEMEN

Kris Letang, PIT at SAN ($5,600): Why not get another shot at that woeful Sharks defense? It may only be 10 games into the season, but a 4.40 GAA and 37.8 shots allowed aren't great numbers. Letang may have ceded his power-play time to Karlsson (fairly so), yet he's still averaged 24:27 overall. He's also produced five assists and 17 shots.

Zach Werenski, CLM at WAS ($5,500): It may be worth refreshing memories as Werenski missed basically all of last season with injury, but two years ago he posted 48 points and 216 shots in 68 games. Werenski has already missed time this year already, though he's notched six points and 22 shots in seven games since returning. The Capitals have already announced Charlie Lindgren will be in net Saturday and the 29-year-old has produced a career .906 save percentage.

Drew Doughty, LOS at PHI ($5,000): Well into his career, Doughty has still averaged 26:15 in ice time, including 4:52 on the power play. He's also tallied four goals and two assists. The Flyers have been decent at suppressing shots, but being on the second leg of a back-to-back may make that tougher. Carter Hart is banged up enough Samuel Ersson started Friday, and Cal Petersen is expected to start Saturday. The former King - recently recalled from the AHL - struggled to a .900 save percentage the previous three seasons.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.