FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Hurricanes can take a commanding 3-0 lead with another win against the Islanders as to series shifts to Long Island. And the other three matchups will see one team go up 2-1.

Injuries to key players have been factors with captain Patrice Bergeron yet to make an appearance for Boston and Joe Pavelski possibly unavailable for Dallas the rest of the series against Minnesota.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CAR ($8,000): The Isles simply can't go down 0-3, but at least Games 1 and 2 were close. They were one of the best Eastern teams at home this season ranking fifth in wins (25) and Sorokin's numbers there (20-10-3/.935/1.91) were far better than on the road (11-12-4/.911/2.88). Having last change on home ice should help New York dictate the matchups against a Carolina lineup without their top two wingers in Andrei Svechnikov and Max Pacioretty.

Alex Lyon, FLA vs. BOS ($7,400): Lyon looked much better in Game 2 while the Panthers carry the momentum as the series moves to Florida. An emphatic defeat of the league-leading Bruins, a less-than-stellar performance from Linus Ullmark, Bergeron's absence, the return of playoff stalwart Sam Bennett and home-ice advantage are good reasons to think Florida can take the series lead.

VALUE PLAYS

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR at NYI ($3,700): Kotkaniemi has yet to record a point, but continues to skate decent minutes as their No. 2 center. In a rather low-scoring series, the offensive upside isn't high, but few top-six players can be available for such a reasonable salary.

Pavel Zacha, BOS at FLA ($4,700): Zacha is no Bergeron, but he's done an admirable job of filling in as the top pivot with two assists in two games - including a five-shot performance on Wednesday. As long as he remains on that top trio, there's plenty of upside.

Tyler Seguin, DAL at MIN ($4,200): With Pavelski out of the lineup, Seguin moved up to join Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. It's the best spot to be in the Stars' lineup, and Seguin responded with a goal on three shots in Game 2. He's directed at least three shots on net in five of his last six games going back to the regular season.

LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Bruins

Sam Bennett (C - $4,800), Eetu Luostarinen (W - $3,800), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $9,200)

Considering how effective Bennett has been in the playoffs, this trio offers significant upside if the Bruins' goaltending falters again. Tkachuk has maintained his elite pace with three points in the first two games while Luostarinen added a goal himself Wednesday. This line can be a cheap and effective stack.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at MIN ($6,700): Heiskanen produced a monster four-assist performance on Wednesday and continues to be a workhorse on the Stars' blueline. Despite failing to score a goal since Mar. 21, he's been piling up the helpers.

Brent Burns, CAR at NYI ($6,300): Burns is usually a great choice due to his consistent offensive output, though he's arguably the Canes' best player so far with four assists and 10 shots. He's a high-volume shooter and usually provides a significant floor every time.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at LA ($4,500): Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse may get more attention, but Bouchard has been the one who projected to provide scoring. He's done that so far with a point in Games 1 and 2 and has been quite active getting pucks on net. Considering the Oilers' formidable attack and how aggressive Bouchard has been offensively, he represents a decent value play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.