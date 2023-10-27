FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a lighter schedule on Friday with six games. Chicago travels to Vegas, San Jose plays in Carolina, Buffalo takes on the Devils in Jersey, Washington hosts a tired Minnesota team who dropped a 6-2 road decision to Philly on Thursday. And in the late action, Arizona hosts LA and Vancouver is home to St. Louis. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. LA ($7,400): Vejmelka is off to a great start with a 1.85 GAA and .942 save percentage. Vejmelka has experienced some struggles during his first two NHL seasons behind a weak Arizona defense, but the team has turned it around thus far.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. STL ($7,700): Demko was a prized find in redraft pools as many remembered him enduring a tough first half of last season and then coming on strong. That last stretch has carried over as he's posted a 2.42 GAA and .924 save percentage. He faces the Blues, who shutout the Flames on Thursday but expended a lot of energy to do so.

VALUE PLAYS

Barrett Hayton, ARI vs. LA ($4,900): Hayton came into his own last season with 19 goals and 24 assists. The center was drafted fifth overall in 2018 and has yet to pick up a point through six games despite logging first-line minutes and participating on the top power play.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS vs. MIN ($4,200): Kuznetsov has gone from being a star player to a forward getting third-line minutes. He still produced 55 points last year and went scoreless across his first three outings, though he's notches three assists in three and is centering the second unit while skating on the lead man-advantage.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, LA at ARI ($6,200): Dubois was dealt in the offseason from the Jets after he made it abundantly clear he wasn't going to re-sign with Winnipeg. He registered a career-high 63 points last season and is off to a solid start with his new club as he's produced three goals and an assist. Dubois also centers the second line and first PP.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Sabres

Jack Hughes (C - $10,500), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,000), Jesper Bratt (W - $6,700)

The Devils have been riding the outstanding play of Jack Hughes as he leads the NHL in scoring with 17 points through six games. Toffoli has been a great addition after an offseason trade from Calgary with six goals in his last three appearances and nine points on the campaign. Bratt was taken off the top line in favor of Timo Meier, but he still is on the first power play. He's also riding a five-game point streak and 10 overall. The Devils face the Sabres, who are missing their top goaltender as Devon Levi is out with a lower-body injury.

Sabres at Devils

Tage Thompson (W - $7,700), Dylan Cozens (C - $5,900), Jeff Skinner (W - $6,300)

If you're looking at another stack, the other side of the matchup should work. Thompson was outstanding last season with 47 goals and 47 assists, but struggled with only one goal drom his first six games. He turned things around Tuesday with a pair of tallies and an assist. Skinner moved down to the second line to shake things up when the first unit was struggling, and he's responded with four goals across three games to give him six points in seven. Cozens is on a five-game point run with six points overall. And all three operate on Buffalo's first power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Sean Durzi, ARI vs. LA ($4,700): Durzi was dealt from the Kings during the offseason and has taken over as the Coyotes' lead PP quarterback. He's recorded two goals and two assists, with both markers coming while up a man.

