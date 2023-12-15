FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games in the NHL on Friday. Only two of the 12 teams - the Hurricanes and Senators - also played Thursday. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at NYI ($8,600): This hasn't been the same Ullmark as last season when he won the Vezina, though a 9-4-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and .917 save percentage is still solid. The Islanders are averaging 30.0 shots per game, 26th in the league. Ullmark won his only start against them earlier this season while taking all three last year.

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. SJ ($8,300): Ingram will attempt to snap his three-game losing streak and gets a potentially favorably matchup versus the upstart Sharks, who've moved up to third-last in the standings. Ingram has been sensational going 11-6-0 with a pair of shutouts and a 2.56/.921 line while taking over from Karel Vejmelka as the Coyotes' No. 1 netminder. San Jose's also averaging 26.0 shots, which puts the club last in the league.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT at DAL ($5,300): Tarasenko has racked up 19 points, including three goals and three assists from his last six games. He's flanked by solid linemates in Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson. Tarasenko has also chipped in with five points on the power play where he's averaged 2:41.

Troy Terry, ANA at NYR ($4,800): Terry endured a slump for a couple weeks where he only managed one assist across nine outings. He's come out of that with points in three of his last four to bring him up to 16 on the season. Terry skates on the first line at both even-strength and man-advantage and comes in at a reasonable salary.

Alexander Barabanov, SJ at ARI ($3,500): Barabanov has shown he's capable of handling a lead role as he's notched four points in five games since returning from a broken finger that sidelined him for over a month. He's also playing alongside Tomas Hertl and William Eklund while getting time on the second power play.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres at Golden Knights

Tage Thompson (C - $7,000), Alex Tuch (W - $6,800), Zach Benson (W - $3,700)

The Sabres lost Jeff Skinner on Wednesday to an upper-body injury and he'll be replaced by Benson on the top trio. Thompson is at 15 points and seems to be rounding back into form after missing nine games. Tuch returned from his own injury on Wednesday that kept him out of action for a week. He's produced eight goals and nine assists overall. Benson snapped a six-game scoreless streak Wednesday with his third goal of the year. The 18-year-old was potentially headed to join Team Canada for the upcoming WJC, though it seems he'll likely stay with Buffalo with Skinner on the shelf. The line is reasonably valued and Tuch will carry the added motivation of going against a former club.

Stars vs. Senators

Jason Robertson (W - $7,000), Roope Hintz (C - $7,400), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,300)

The Stars take on Ottawa, who lost Thursday in St. Louis. Robertson "only" has 26 points across 27 appearances following 109 last season. He hadn't found the scoresheet from three of four before registering a goal and assist on Monday. Hintz has notched 24 points, with eight of those coming via the power play. The 39-year-old Pavelski is enjoying another fine campaign with 12 goals and 14 assists, including six PPGs. They all participate on the first power play unit and should do well against a tired Sens squad.

DEFENSEMEN

Calen Addison, SJ at ARI ($3,800): Addison has a goal and five assists since moving from Minnesota, where he recorded another five helpers. He's an offensive blueliner who's racked up six PPAs and notched a pair of assists in two meetings with Arizona last year.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. OTT ($5,700): Heiskanen has been red-hot of late with two goals and five assists through seven matchups. He scored both markers with a helper on Monday against Detroit to give him 19 points. Heiskanen also potted two goals in two games versus the Senators last season.

Cam Fowler, ANA at NYR ($4,700): Fowler is currently sitting on 12 points. He's also been particularly strong on the man-advantage with seven assists. Fowler's running behind his pace from the last two seasons where he posted 42 and 48 points.

