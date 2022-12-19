FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

With Christmas right around the corner, all games this week will be packed into a five-day stretch. Monday's slate will feature eight games with the key matchup featuring the Bruins vs. Panthers. The Bruins have pulled away as the best team in the league, while the Panthers will try to win their second game in a row for just the fourth time this season.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. NYI ($8,400): Georgiev's career numbers against the Isles are very good – 8-4-0/.931/2.14 – the only question is how the Avs will fare with an injury-riddled lineup. They've managed so far with three wins in their past four, and it coincides well against the Isles, who have lost six of their past nine and Ilya Sorokin looking a little shaky.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at CBJ ($8,200): Oettinger hasn't allowed more than two goals in three straight starts and he's 6-0-1/.927/1.68 all-time against the Jackets. This is a very favourable matchup against a team that has trouble scoring and likely start Elvis Merzlikins, who has been one of the worst goalies in the league.

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. MON ($7,800): Vejmelka should be a popular value play having gone 3-1-0 in his past four starts, including wins against the Bruins and Isles. Meanwhile, the Habs have lost three straight and have scored more than three goals just three times in their past 14 games, and their offense over the past week has been lacking as well with only four forwards scoring more than one point over the past week.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH vs. DET ($7,400): Darcy Kuemper would be a viable play as well, though his status is uncertain since he wasn't healthy enough to even dress as the backup last game. Dylan Larkin returned to the Wings lineup after missing one game but he wasn't his usual self, registering only two shots on goal and taking one faceoff. Larkin's hand is probably still bothering him, and if he's not fully healthy, it really hurts the Wings ability to generate offense and maintain puck possession. The Wings have lost five straight with only seven goals scored.

VALUE PLAYS

Matias Maccelli, ARI vs. MTL ($4,600): Maccelli has flown under the radar all season with 21 points in 27 games. He's scored just two goals, but it's a minor gripe given his production and his role on the top line. The Habs are reeling a little with 13 goals allowed in their past three games and expected starter Jake Allen has allowed 10 goals in his past two starts.

Phil Kessel, VGK vs. BUF ($4,400): Paul Cotter's injury vaulted Kessel to the top line, but note Mark Stone may not be available due to injury. The Sabres goaltending is unquestionably the weakest part of their roster, and it's traditionally a team Kessel has had some success against, scoring 25 goals and 50 points in 68 games, including a goal earlier this season against them.

LINE STACKS

Stars at Blue Jackets

Roope Hintz (C - $8,600), Jason Robertson (W - $10,100), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,600)

They haven't been as dominant as they were at the beginning of the season, but note Pavelski's got a two-game point streak, and both Robertson and Hintz are averaging over a point per game. Robertson's coming off a three-assist performance and they've provided the bulk of the Stars' scoring, combining for 40 percent (47 of 116) of their goals and rank second in GF/GP.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres

William Karlsson (C - $5,900), Reilly Smith (W - $6,600), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $7,000)

Smith is on a three-game tear with six points while both Karlsson and Marchessault have scored four points in their past three games. With their top line in flux due to injuries to Paul Cotter and Jack Eichel, the Knights have again defaulted back to their 'Misfits Line' for production. When in doubt, this is Vegas' best and most consistent line dating back to their inaugural season.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. NYI ($7,600): Makar's coming off a two-point performance against the Preds, giving him four points and 19 (!) shots in his past four games, a sign that he's starting to heat up. He hasn't been as dominant this season, but at this salary there's a ton of value since he's one of the few who can score at a point per game pace.

Jakob Chychrun, ARI vs. MON ($7,400): Chychrun has failed to score a point just once over his past eight games, and he's been a consistent source of shots and blocked shots. The Habs shouldn't pose much of challenge since they've been struggling, and their PK ranks only 16th.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.