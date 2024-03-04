FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has six games scheduled, consisting of four puck drops in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window and two getting underway in the 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Chicago) and Vegas (at Columbus) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Golden Knights-Blue Jackets and Bruins-Maple Leafs contests have the Over/Under set for 6.5 goals, while the Blues-Flyers and Kraken-Flames matchups check in on the lower end at 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. SEA ($7,600): Markstrom has plenty of bang for the buck upside due to his impressive play of late. He has stopped 108 of 118 shots during his four-game winning streak. Markstrom has also gone 3-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA in five career contests against the Kraken.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at NYR ($7,900): Bobrovsky doesn't have an easy matchup, but he's been outstanding this season. He has emerged victorious in nine of his past 10 outings, posting two shutouts and surrendering only 15 goals on 294 shots during that stretch. Additionally, Bobrovsky made 31 saves in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Dec. 29.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. CHI ($10,600): Stacking the top line of the Avalanche will require a significant salary investment, but spending up for MacKinnon could be worth the price. He has accumulated five goals and 11 assists during his nine-game point spree. MacKinnon has six multi-point performances in that time. He also has two goals and two helpers in three games against Chicago this campaign.

Mitchell Marner, TOR vs. BOS ($8,800): Most of Toronto's top players have hefty salaries, but Marner comes with a bit of a discount. He has 23 points, including 19 assists, across his last 13 appearances. He has 23 shots on net and eight helpers on the man advantage during that period. Marner also has three goals and 13 points in his past eight outings versus the Bruins.

Nazem Kadri, CGY vs. SEA ($7,400): Kadri has generated 14 goals and 30 points in 29 games going into Monday's action, including five goals and two assists in his past five outings. He has also picked up four goals, 34 shots and 11 points in nine career contests against Seattle.

Jack Roslovic, CLS vs. VGK ($4,700): Roslovic has been hot since mid-February, collecting two goals, 32 shots and eight assists in nine games. He has been productive since moving up to Columbus' top line.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Blue Jackets

Jonathan Marchessault (W - $ 7,700), William Karlsson (C - $6,500), Brendan Brisson (W - $3,100)

Marchessault has supplied seven goals and 13 points in 11 games heading into Monday's slate. He has four goals and five assists during a five-game point spree. Karlsson has compiled five goals, 24 shots and eight points over his past seven outings. Brisson has one goal and one helper in his last two appearances.

The top line of the Golden Knights should be able to stay hot against a Columbus squad that has allowed the second-most goals against per game (3.65) and the fourth-most shots against per contest (33.3) this season.

Flyers vs. Blues

Joel Farabee (W - $5,700), Scott Laughton (C - $4,900), Tyson Foerster (W - $4,700)

Foerster has six goals, 16 shots and one assist over his last five contests. Farabee has one goal, one helper and five shots across his past three appearances. Laughton has amassed 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 19 shots in 10 games entering Monday's matchup.

The first line of the Flyers could be a great value play Monday against a St. Louis squad that has allowed 17 goals in four straight road losses.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA at NYR ($6,100): Montour has five multi-point efforts over his last seven appearances. He has earned four goals, nine assists and 23 shots during that stretch. He also has one goal and six helpers on the power play.

Shea Theodore, VGK at CLS ($6,900): Theodore has contributed nine assists (two on the power play), 10 shots and 16 blocks over his past six appearances. He has provided great category coverage, and it won't be long before he starts finding the back of the net again.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.