FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

Monday has four games scheduled, including three in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window and one getting underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg (vs. Washington) and Boston (vs. St. Louis) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Three of the four contests have the Over/Under set for 5.5 goals, with the only exception being the Devils-Rangers matchup (6.5).

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. NJ ($8,200): Shesterkin has gone 8-1-1 over his past 10 outings, stopping 325 of 343 shots and posting two shutouts during that stretch. He also has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .945 save percentage in two contests against the Devils this season.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at LA ($7,900): Sorokin has made 116 saves on 126 shots during his five-game win streak. He also made 33 stops in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Dec. 9.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kevin Fiala, LA vs. NYI ($7,100): Fiala has compiled eight goals and 14 points across his past 10 outings. He has six power-play points, including five tallies, and 34 shots on target over that period. Additionally, Fiala has three goals and seven points in 12 career contests versus the Islanders.

Timo Meier, NJ at NYR ($6,000): Meier has amassed seven goals and three assists during his six-game point spree. He has 24 shots on the net while lighting the lamp in five consecutive contests during that stretch.

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. STL ($4,700): DeBrusk has three multi-point performances in his last four appearances, collecting two goals and four assists over that span. He has also piled up three goals, five points and 30 shots in nine career contests against the Blues.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Devils

Artemi Panarin (W - $9,800), Vincent Trocheck (C - $7,700), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,400)

Panarin has provided four goals and 19 points in 10 games going into Monday's action. He has been held off the scoresheet once during that period and is riding a five-game point spree (three goals, six assists). Trocheck has eight goals, 35 shots and five helpers across his past 10 outings. He has three goals and two helpers during a four-game point streak. Lafreniere has notched four goals, four assists and 27 shots in his last nine appearances.

The second line of the Rangers has been firing on all cylinders. They stand a good chance of remaining hot on Monday versus a Devils team that ranks 26th in goals against per game (3.48) this campaign.

Bruins vs. Blues

David Pastrnak (W - $10,100), Pavel Zacha (C - $5,500), Danton Heinen (W - $3,800)

Pastrnak has four goals and 11 points in his past seven appearances. He has three power-play points (one goal, two assists) and 25 shots in that span. Zacha has five goals and two helpers during his four-game point spree. Heinen has contributed three assists in his last four outings.

The second line of the Bruins should be able to continue their recent success Monday against a St. Louis squad that has lost three straight contests while surrendering four goals each time.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. NJ ($6,500): Fox has collected one goal, four assists, 12 shots and nine blocked shots over his past five contests. He has also accumulated four goals and 20 points in 21 career appearances against New Jersey.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. WAS ($6,700): Morrissey has registered 17 points, including 16 helpers, in 11 games entering Monday night's slate. He has 28 shots on goal and 10 blocks during that stretch.

