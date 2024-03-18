FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday's slate only has two games, consisting of one beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET and one starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Calgary (vs. Washington) and Seattle (vs. Buffalo) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The Capitals-Flames matchup has the Over/Under set for 6.0 goals, while the Sabres-Kraken contest checks in at 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. WAS ($7,900): Wolf has stopped 64 of 67 shots en route to two straight victories. With Jacob Markstrom on the mend from a lower-body injury and Dan Vladar struggling recently, the 22-year-old Wolf will probably get another start to continue his hot play.

Charlie Lindgren, WAS at CGY ($7,200): It's irregular to recommend goalies playing against each other, but Lindgren's bang for the buck upside is too hard to ignore if you want to go in a different direction with your lineup. He has won four of five outings going into Monday night's action while holding the opposition to one goal or fewer in all four of his victories.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tage Thompson, BUF at SEA ($6,600): Thompson has generated two goals, two assists and 14 shots on net across his past four appearances. He has scored both tallies on the man advantage.

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY vs. WAS ($5,800): Sharangovich has accounted for eight goals, 14 points and 31 shots on target in his past 12 outings. He has only been held off the scoresheet only three times during that span.

Zach Benson, BUF at SEA ($3,800): Benson has three goals, two helpers and six shots in three games entering Monday's slate. If he manages to stay hot, the 18-year-old rookie could be an excellent value play.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oliver Bjorkstrand (W - $6,200), Jared McCann (C - $6,800), Andre Burakovsky (W - $4,100)

Bjorkstrand has racked up five goals, two helpers and 22 shots over his last nine outings. McCann has compiled two goals, five assists and 19 shots across seven appearances. Burakovsky has hit the scoresheet in six of 10 contests heading into Monday's action, collecting three goals, six points and 24 shots during that period.

The newly formed second line of the Kraken checks in with solid salaries and plenty of upside on Monday, especially if Buffalo decides to start Devon Levi instead of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at SEA ($7,100): Dahlin has contributed four assists, eight shots on goal and five blocked shots in his past five contests. He is also riding a three-game point streak into Monday's matchup.

John Carlson, WAS at CGY ($5,900): Carlson has slowed down recently after registering two goals and nine points during an 11-game span from Feb. 13-March 9, but he earned one helper and five shots in Saturday's win over Vancouver. He also picked up an assist, two shots and four blocks in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flames on Oct. 16.

