FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

Monday has two games on tap, including one 7:00 p.m. ET start and one 9:30 p.m. ET puck drop. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (vs. Tampa Bay) and Dallas (at Vegas) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The Panthers hold a 3-1 series lead and can advance to the second round of the playoffs with a victory. The Golden Knights own a 2-1 series lead following the Stars' 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 on Saturday. The Over/Under for the Lightning-Panthers matchup is at 6.5 goals, while the Stars-Golden Knights contest is set for 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at VGK ($7,800): Oettinger has stopped 55 of 59 shots for a .932 save percentage over his last two outings. He has been solid for the Stars following a rough showing in Game 1. If Dallas is going to head back home with the series tied, Oettinger is likely to play an integral role in Monday's contest.

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. DAL ($7,900): Thompson has been excellent in the postseason, earning a 2-1 record with a 2.14 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Even in Saturday's defeat, he managed to stop 43 of 46 shots. The goaltenders in the Lightning-Panthers series are harder to trust, so hitching your wagon to Thompson or Oettinger makes much more sense.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Steven Stamkos, TB at FLA ($9,400): Stamkos has scored a goal in every game against the Panthers in the first round. He has netted five tallies, including three on the man advantage, on 14 shots and picked up one assist during that time.

Brandon Hagel, TB at FLA ($6,400): After being held without a point for two straight games, Hagel erupted for two goals and one assist in Saturday's victory. He has three markers, four points and seven shots through four outings this postseason.

Brayden McNabb, VGK vs. DAL ($4,200): If his offensive hot streak continues, McNabb has plenty of bang for the buck upside. He has two goals and one shorthanded assist in three playoff contests. McNabb also has six shots and 13 blocks during the postseason.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers vs. Lightning

Matthew Tkachuk ($9,400), Carter Verhaeghe ($8,700), Anton Lundell ($5,000)

Tkachuk has recorded three goals and four assists during a four-game point streak. He also has 15 shots on net and one power-play helper over that stretch. Verhaeghe is riding a four-game point streak, with three goals and three assists, going into Game 5. Lundell has chipped in three helpers during his three-game point spree.

Florida's second line has been all over the scoresheet, which should continue back on home ice in Game 5 against Tampa Bay.

Stars at Golden Knights

Jason Robertson (W - $8,300), Wyatt Johnston (C - $7,300) Roope Hintz (C - $6,400)

Robertson has two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak. He also had nine shots on target during that period, Johnston had two goals, including the overtime winner, and eight shots in Game 3. He has three points so far in the series. Hintz hasn't earned a point yet this postseason despite having 11 shots on goal through three contests.

The new top line of the Stars should be able to carry over some momentum after they made a significant impact in Game 3.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. TB ($6,100): Montour has filled the stat sheet with one goal, two helpers, four shots and six blocks in his past two outings. He has eight total shots on net and nine blocks through four playoff appearances.

Mikhail Sergachev, TB at FLA ($3,500): Sergachev collected an assist and blocked two shots in his surprising return to the lineup Saturday. After shaking off some rust, he could see an increase in ice time and possesses plenty of potential as a value play.

