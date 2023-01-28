FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Let's make the most out of this Saturday. The NHL schedule is slowing down through to the All-Star break, but there are nine games tonight starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. To try and make the most out of this slate, here are some recommendations for your DFS lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Some teams will be heading into their break after Saturday, but there are also several teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Islanders and Kraken won't have to leave their home arenas. Ottawa was in Toronto on Friday, but will be home Saturday. And the Kings, Blue Jackets, Sharks, and Golden Knights are finishing off a double shot of road games.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. CHI ($8,800): This is the matchup that stands out the most for me. Part of it is that Skinner has posted a .914 save percentage, which is decent. A bigger part of it is that the Oilers have averaged 3.67 goals per game while the Blackhawks maintain a 3.55 GAA. However, the biggest part is that Chicago has also only averaged 2.45 goals and 26.1 shots on net.

Karel Vejmelka, ARI at ANA ($7,200): I mean, maybe Vejmelka is worth a roll of the dice? He does have a 1.77 GAA and .944 save percentage over his last four starts, which is admittedly not a substantive sample size. The Ducks are perhaps the NHL's worst team and have averaged 2.45 goals, so maybe Vejmelka can pick up a win in this easier matchup.

Sam Montembeault, MON at OTT ($7,000): It isn't Montembeault's track record, but he's managed a 2.63 GAA and .930 save percentage over his last six starts. Maybe he can keep it going Sunday with the Sens on the second leg of a back-to-back while the Canadiens are rested. Ottawa also ranks in the bottom-10 in goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Patrik Laine, CLM at SEA ($8,300): Laine has had issues staying on the ice, but when he's played he reminds us why Columbus traded for him with 14 points and 39 shots from his last 10 games. He's also produced three power-play points in his last three outings, and the Kraken have struggled in one specific place this season - and that's a bottom-three penalty kill.

Nick Suzuki, MON at OTT ($5,900): Suzuki has slowed down and lost Cole Caufield on his wing, but is the most-proven commodity in this Montreal lineup and I trust him to turn things around. This is a player who managed 41 points as a rookie and has gotten better every season since. He's also accumulated 38 points this year. Because Cam Talbot is out, the Sens have announced Anton Forsberg will be in net for both games this weekend. That means Suzuki will get to face a goalie with a GAA over 3.00 who will be in his second game over as many nights.

Dylan Guenther, ARI at ANA ($4,000): The Coyotes have provided Guenther a bigger role by moving him to the second line. The 19-year-old rookie's recent play has justified that with four points and 23 shots over his last nine appearances. The Ducks represent a favorable matchup with their 4.12 GAA while allowing 38.9 shots on net per game, both NHL-worst marks.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Lightning vs. Kings

Steven Stamkos (C - $8,900), Alex Killorn (W - $5,800), Anthony Cirelli (W - $4,800)

The Kings don't give up a lot of shots, but they'll be on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back against a rested team, so they could be a half-a-step behind the Lightning. Also, Jonathan Quick will likely be in net for LA. And that could be a worry as the 37-year-old has slumped to a 3.34 GAA and .884 save percentage.

Stamkos is riding a 10-game point streak where he's notched seven goals and seven assists. What really stands out is that he only has a 15.9 shooting percentage during that time, which is below his career average. Killorn has benefited from Stamkos' torrid stretch by tallying six assists (plus two goals) over his last eight games. Even though the power-play time is down, he's still registered 14 goals and 20 assists on the season. Cirelli has struggled, but his 5.7 shooting percentage should improve. He's also produced two goals and two assists in his last 10.

Kraken vs. Blue Jackets

Alexander Wennberg (C - $4,800), Jared McCann (W - $6,500), Brandon Tanev (W - $5,100)

The fact the Blue Jackets sit 31st in shots on net allowed is even more enticing when Elvis Merzlikins is expected in net. He'll likely close out the back end of consecutive nights and comes in with a 4.48 GAA and .868 save percentage. Two of the first faces of the Seattle franchise join forces on the second line, which bodes well Saturday.

Wennberg is more playmaker than goal scorer, so it's surprising he's at nine goals this year. He's also registered 14 helpers, with five in his last 13 games. McCann is the Kraken's franchise goals leader (not a massive feat at this point, admittedly), but he's on pace to top the 27 goals he achieved last year. The former Penguin already has 23, including seven from his last 13. Tanev is back to getting on the scoresheet with five goals and five assists over 18 outings who has also moved back up the depth chart.

DEFENSE

Jakob Chychrun, ARI at ANA ($7,200): Chychrun completely changed the outlook of the Arizona blueline the second he got healthy. He's averaged 23:03 and has 20 points and 102 shots across 33 games and gets to face a team with a 4.12 GAA that regularly allows plenty of shots.

Jeff Petry, PIT vs. SAN ($5,800): Since returning to action, Petry has posted three assists, 12 shots, and eight blocked shots in four games. A lot of his production has come on the power play, and the Sharks boasts a top-five penalty kill. However, they're on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back while the Penguins are rested. San Jose will also be starting Kaapo Kahkonen, who enters with a 3.88 GAA and .869 save percentage.

Mike Matheson, MON at OTT ($5,500): When Matheson has been healthy, he's carried a big role for the Habs averaging 23:05, including 3:43 on the power play to go with seven points in 15 matchups. As previously noted, Montreal's in line for the rare opportunity to face a goalie playing both halves of a back-to-back who's also been below average this season.

