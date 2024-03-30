FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There was only one NHL game on Friday. Sunday will also feature a single-game slate. Saturday makes up for it with 10 matchups happening after 7 p.m. EDT. To help you sort through your options, here are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The only team on the first leg of a back-to-back - Anaheim - is playing too early to make a difference. But the one club who skated Friday - the Sabres - are hosting the Leafs.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at WAS ($8,400): It's Swayman's turn in the Bruins rotation. He's endured a few tough outings of late, but still has a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage on the season. For a goalie looking to get back on track, facing the Capitals could be a favorable matchup as they've averaged bottom-five marks of 2.71 goals and 26.8 shots.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SEA ($8,200): The Stars needed some encouraging signs from Oettinger with the playoffs approaching, and he's delivered with a .932 save percentage and four wins from his last four starts. The Kraken haven't been great on offensive this year, arguably looking more like an expansion team than when they were an actual expansion team by averaging a 29th-ranked 2.64 goals.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. SAN ($8,000): Binnington has posted a 2.83 GAA and .912 save percentage, which is decent in the current era. He's been fairly busy as the Blues have allowed 32.4 shots per game. Binnington should have a lighter night of work than usual as the Sharks sit last averaging 25.6 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Jake Guentzel, CAR at MON ($8,700): Since joining the Hurricanes for the Cup push, Guentzel has racked up 14 points in 10 outings. The former Penguin actually has a 6.1 shooting percentage during that time, so he's been unlucky while also being productive. The Canadiens enter with a 3.33 GAA while giving up 32.9 shots per game, giving Guentzel a chance to keep paying off for his new club.

John Tavares, TOR at BUF ($8,000): Tavares is certainly overshadowed by Auston Matthews while William Nylander is also enjoying a remarkable campaign, but the captain isn't a slouch offensively. He did go through a cold spell earlier on, but that's well behind him with 14 points across 13 games while directing 46 shots on net. Tavares has also averaged 3:00 on the power play, and the below-average Sabres penalty kill will be on the second day of a back-to-back.

Jake Neighbours, STL vs. SAN ($5,600): Neighbours is perhaps the heir apparent to Brandon Saad as he's potted 26 goals to go along 11 assists. The Sharks rank last in shots allowed, but what's key is they also maintain a 4.01 GAA that's comfortably the highest in the NHL.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins at Blue Jackets

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,500), Bryan Rust (W - $7,100), Drew O'Connor (W - $4,300)

The Sharks will finish this season as the worst defensive team. There's no question about that. The Blue Jackets are the favorites to finish second in that race with 31st-ranked 3.66 GAA and 33.8 shots against. They also offer the 26th-ranked penalty kill. Crosby doesn't have Jake Guentzel any longer, but the Pittsburgh top line is still worth a stack in this type of matchup.

Crosby has produced 14 points in his last eight games, with at least two in each of his last three outings. The return of Rust has certainly helped as he's notched eight points and 31 shots from 10 appearances. O'Connor is even getting in on the fun with his new linemates as he's posted three goals, three assists, and 25 shots through eight matchups.

Jets vs. Senators

Sean Monahan (C - $6,300), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,500), Nikolaj Ehlers (W- $6,000)

Only Monahan is on the Jets' lead power play, which means prime opportunity against the Senators' 30th-ranked penalty kill. Ehlers and Toffoli do skate on the second unit while Ottawa isn't just bad while shorthanded as they list a bottom-five 3.49 GAA.

Monahan has registered 17 points in 25 games since the move from Montreal. While he slowed down after a hot start, he's tallied a goal in each of his last two. Toffoli has produced six points in 10 games after joining the Jets, including four goals. He found the back of the net 26 times with the Devils and 34 the previous season with the Flames. Ehlers has recorded a point in four of his last five games and 17 in 20. And on the year, he's fired 209 shots.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. NYI ($7,500): Back on the top power play after ceding that spot to Mikhail Sergachev for a season, Hedman has gone off for 28 points with the extra man. That marks the seventh time in eight seasons he's managed at least 20 PPPs. The Islanders have improved defensively since Patrick Roy took over as head coach, yet they still rank last in penalty-kill percentage.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. OTT ($6,900): The Sens, as noted, carry the 30th-ranked penalty kill. And only one Winnipeg defenseman gets any notable time while up a man. That's Morrissey, who's averaging 3:17 with 14 points during that situation. He's also produced 40 shots across 14 outings.

Brady Skjei, CAR at MON ($5,900): Skjei knocked on the door in each of the last two seasons, but he's finally established his first 40-point campaign, including six in seven games. The Canadiens could help add to his total as they come in with a 3.33 GAA.

