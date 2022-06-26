FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Bolts are back in Tampa Bay after surviving the Avalanche during a Cup-clinching scenario. They're back at home and will look to push the series back to Colorado for Game 7. The Avs will look to finish the series and clinch the Cup for the first time since 2000-01. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. EDT.

CAPTAIN

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at TB ($16,000): MacKinnon will need to lead the team in Tampa to earn the Cup. He's posted a goal, three assists and 28 shots during the Finals. Even if MacKinnon doesn't hit the scoresheet, his sheer shot volume will be enough to reach value.

UTIL PLAYS

Anthony Cirelli, TB vs COL ($9,500): Cirelli is no stranger to playing in critical scenarios, with an OHL title and 2 NHL championships to his name. The playoffs often rely on an X-factor, and he's just that with Brayden Point out of the lineup. Cirelli has produced two goals, a helper and 11 shots so far versus the Avs.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at TB ($9,500): Nichushkin is turning into the winger Dallas always wanted him to become, but it took a move away for his potential to be reached. Between his positioning, hockey IQ and physicality, the winger is thriving and has racked up four goals, two assists and 21 shots this series.

Ondrej Palat, TB vs COL ($9,000): Palat has saved the Bolts multiple times this season, most notably in the playoffs. If Tampa wants to take this back to Colorado for a Game 7, he'll once again need to play his part and has already managed three goals, one assist and 11 shots during the Finals.

