FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

There are seven games in the NHL on Sunday. The marquee matchup should be the Lightning and Devils, who are facing each other for the third time this week. And of the 14 teams in action, the Sabres, Caps, Blue Jackets, Golden Knights, Blues and Ducks didn't play on Saturday. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Joel Hofer, STL vs. WPG ($7,000): Hofer was recalled earlier in the week when Jordan Binnington was suspended two games. He was given the start Friday, and responded quite well by stopping 32 shots in a 5-2 win over Washington. Hofer will get the nod on Sunday to face the Jets. He was doing well in the AHL before getting called up going 22-14-4 with a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage. Winnipeg sits 21st in NHL scoring averaging 3.06 goals per game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. NJ ($8,000): Vasilevskiy has won his last two starts, both against the Devils to push his record to 31-17-4 with a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage. He'll face Jersey for the third time in the last six days, but this one at home. The Devils come in ranked seventh in scoring averaging 3.46 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Thomas Novak, NAS at NYR: ($5,800): Novak is riding a five-game scoring streak with four goals and three assists. He's already at 30 points over 36 games after only registering seven in 27 as a rookie. Novak also centers the second line and first power play.

Cody Glass, NAS at NYR ($4,200): Glass has been hot of late with three goals and five assists in his last 13 outings. He's centering the top even-strength trio and slots in on the first power play without Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen. Glass has recorded 10 goals and 27 points this season, both career-highs.

Anthony Beauvillier, VAN at ANA ($4,800): The trade from the Islanders has done wonders for Beauvillier, who's produced 16 points from 19 games with the Canucks. He participates on the lead line with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko, and that certainly helps his cause.

Marcus Johansson, MIN vs. WAS ($3,700): Johansson posted a goal and assist Saturday against the Bruins, giving him five points in his last four games. He's benefitted from Kirill Kaprizov being absent from the Wild lineup with a lower-body injury. Johansson notched 28 points in 60 appearances with the Caps before the trade, and will now get to face his former team.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins at Sabres

Brad Marchand (W - $7,100), Patrice Bergeron (C - $6,700), Jake DeBrusk (W - $6,500)

The Bruins' top line combined for six points on Saturday and will try to keep it going Sunday against a weak Buffalo D. DeBrusk is enjoying a career year with 40 points in only 50 games, only three off a personal-best. Bergeron is having his usual excellent season by scoring 25 times while adding 26 helpers. Marchand has racked up 59 points after missing eight games at the start of the season recovering from offseason hip surgery. The trio have combined for 10 points in three games against the Sabres this season.

Rangers vs. Predators

Artemi Panarin (W - $7,200), Mika Zibanejad (C - $8,300), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $6,000)

Panarin has been on fire with 12 points across 10 outings, including a pair of goals Saturday versus the Penguins. Zibanejad also had a big night versus Pittsburgh with three points to take him to seven points from his last three. Tarasenko chipped in with a goal and assist Saturday to give him 13 points in 18 games since arriving from St. Louis. The Rangers are expected to face the Preds' backup netminder, Kevin Lankinen, as Juuse Saros started Saturday versus Winnipeg.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Sandin, WAS at MIN ($4,700): Sandin has been a gem since his trade from Toronto with a goal and nine assists in only seven games. This may be the last chance to take advantage of his power play ability on the first unit as John Carlson is expected back next week after missing three months with a fractured skull. Sandin registered 20 points in 52 appearances with the Leafs and also lists 10 power play assists this season.

Tyson Barrie, NAS at NYR ($6,000): Barrie is expected to quarterback the top power play as Roman Josi left Saturday with an undisclosed injury and may not play Sunday. He picked up an assist Saturday, giving him a goal and two assists since arriving from Edmonton. Barrie was a stud with the Oilers scoring 10 times while adding 33 helpers, with 28 of those points coming on the power play.

