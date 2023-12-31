FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

It's not your typical Sunday as New Year's Eve brings more action than most Sundays for the NHL with seven games starting at 6 p.m. EST or later. To try and help you start 2024 on a high note, here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

A few teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday. Pittsburgh gets to be at home for both games. The Oilers, Sabres, and Canadiens are all on the road, but at least the Habs are visiting the Lightning - who also played Saturday.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. SAN ($8,800): A goalie facing the NHL's worst team is usually a good option. The Sharks aren't just the league's worst team, but also the worst offense having averaged 2.06 goals and 25.6 shots. Colorado ranks second in offense, so Georgiev should get the offensive support needed to win.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. PHI ($8,100): Since returning from injury, Markstrom has posted a 1.77 GAA and .938 save percentage in four starts. On the year, he's managed a 2.65 GAA at home. Both teams have averaged 2.94 goals, yet Markstrom at home tilts things in his favor.

VALUE PLAYS

Brock Nelson, NYI at PIT ($7,700): Nelson is the one Islanders player not on the first line who is producing, though to be fair he's on the top power play and has thrived there with 10 of his 30 points coming there - but only four of 16 goals. The Penguins, as noted, are skating for the second straight night, and Alex Nedeljkovic comes in with a career .908 save percentage.

Jonathan Drouin, COL vs. SAN ($4,600): Wait, Drouin is actually producing? It's true! One of the more wayward NHL players in recent memory, the 28-year-old has racked up eight points in his last eight games - including four with the extra man. The Sharks are terrible offensively, but they also list a league-worst 4.08 GAA.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Senators vs. Sabres

Tim Stutzle (C - $7,900), Drake Batherson (W - $7,400), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $5,400)

Though the Sabres have held opponents to 29.4 shots, they're bottom-10 in GAA. You can chalk that up to bad goaltending. Devon Levi is likely to start Sunday, the second game for the Sabres in as many days. Some thought he had potential to stand out as a rookie, but instead has posted a 3.31 GAA and .889 save percentage. This is the current makeup of Ottawa's second line, and it's the line I'm stacking.

Coming off a season with 39 goals and 90 points, a 7.6 shooting percentage has tamped Stutzle's numbers down a bit. However, he's still produced 33 points, including seven in his last seven. Batherson is the flip side of Stutzle. He recorded an 8.8 shooting percentage last year, but is currently at 14 goals with a 16.7 shooting percentage and six of those have come from his last seven appearances. Tarasenko maybe hasn't delivered as hoped for Ottawa, though he's been solid with 22 points and nine across 11 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. CHI ($5,900): Heiskanen is maybe a step behind last year's pace, yet 24 points and 71 shots through 34 games is excellent for a defenseman and he's recorded nine power-play points after 34 last season. The Blackhawks rank 27th on the penalty kill while Petr Mrazek has managed an .897 save percentage the last three seasons.

Devon Toews, COL vs. SAN ($5,400): After consecutive 50-point campaigns, Toews started slow this season. However, he's notched five points in his last six games to give him 20 overall. There's a decent chance Toews adds to that on New Year's Eve as he gets to end 2023 facing the NHL's worst team that also sits last in GAA and shots against.

