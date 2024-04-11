FanDuel NHL: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are 10 games on the NHL slate Thursday. Washington plays in Buffalo, Columbus travels to Florida, Pittsburgh hosts Detroit, Philadelphia is in New York to play the Rangers, Ottawa visits Tampa Bay, New Jersey plays in Toronto, the Islanders are home to Montreal, Winnipeg faces Dallas, San Jose travels to Seattle and LA hosts Calgary. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. NJ ($8,200): Samsonov has won five straight and is expected to get the start versus the depleted Devils, who will be missing their top star, as Jack Hughes will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery Wednesday. Samsonov has given up only 11 goals on 156 shots (.929 save percentage) during the streak and that includes an outstanding performance versus the Panthers, despite giving up four goals on 30 shots.

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. SJ ($8,300): Grubauer has won his last two starts, giving up only one goal on 56 shots. That includes a 39-save shutout over Arizona on Tuesday. He has regained the No. 1 job with the Kraken from Joey Daccord. The Sharks should be an easy target for Grubauer and the Kraken as they average only 2.21 goals, 31st in the NHL.

VALUE PLAYS

William Eklund, SJ at SEA ($4,700): Eklund has turned into the offensive threat the Sharks thought they were getting when they selected him seventh overall in 2021. He has six goals and 11 points in his past 10 games, including three goals and two assists with the man-advantage. Eklund is up to 16 goals and 41 points in 76 appearances this season. He has three assists in three games versus the Kraken this season.

Shane Wright, SEA vs. SJ ($3,600): Wright has excelled since returning to the NHL at the start of April. The 20-year-old has four goals and an assist in four games, including a goal versus the Sharks on April 1. He has spent most of the season in the AHL, where he had 20 goals and 43 points in 56 appearances. Wright was selected fourth overall in 2022 and it looks like he is finally ready to make it at the NHL level.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON at NYI ($5,600): Slafkovsky is coming off his best game in his NHL career, as he had his first career hat trick in the NHL. After a slow start in his NHL career – he was selected first overall in 2023 – Slafkovsky has six goals and 17 points in his last 15 games. He has gone pointless in only two of the 15 contests as he has really clicked on the top unit with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Devils

Auston Matthews (C-$10,400), Tyler Bertuzzi (W-$5,700), Max Domi (W-$4,900)

The Maple Leafs put this line together when Mitchell Marner suffered an ankle injury March 7 and left them together when Marner returned to action three games ago. Matthews has been on a goal-scoring tear of late with at least one goal in each of his last six games and 11 goals (and nine helpers) in his 11 contests. Bertuzzi has been gearing up for the playoffs with six goals and eight points in his last eight games while Domi has a goal and 10 points in his last 11 contests. The trio combined for three goals and four assists Tuesday in a 5-2 win over these same Devils.

Penguins vs. Red Wings

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,400), Bryan Rust (W - $8,000), Drew O'Connor (W - $4,400)

Crosby is trying to will the Penguins into the playoffs. The 36-year-old has seven goals and 17 points in his last games. He has hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in his last seven seasons and has 86 points this season. He has had some success versus Detroit in 2023-24, scoring once and adding two assists in two games. Rust has thrived on the wing with Crosby as his center. Rust had eight goals and seven assists in his last 14 games. He has a goal and an assist in two games versus the Red Wings. O'Connor is having a career year with 14 goals and 30 points. He recently moved up to the top line and has four goals in his last eight games. O'Connor had a goal in his most recent game against Detroit on March 17 and his low price makes him valuable in DFS.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. PHI ($7,700): Fox has been scoring at better than a point-a-game pace of late with seven goals and 24 points in his last 21 games. Fox is just four points shy of tying his career high of 74 points with three games remaining in the Rangers schedule. He has 32 points with the man-advantage this season. While fairly expensive, Fox is certainly worth a place in your DFS lineup.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at TB ($4,900): Sanderson went through a serious offensive slump from March 14-April 1, picking up only an assist in 12 games. But the 21-year-old blueliner has two goals and three points in his last three games. He quarterbacks the Senators' top power-play unit. Sanderson has four assists in three games versus Tampa Bay this season.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. WPG ($6,400): Harley has five assists in his last two games, including three on the power play. Harley is having a huge season with 15 goals and 31 assists in 76 appearances this season. He has been a force on the power play with nine points.

