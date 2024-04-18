FanDuel NHL: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's the final night of the NHL regular season and there are six games on tap. Don't be surprised if some top line players and veterans sit this one out among playoff teams to keep them rested for the hopefully, long journey ahead. Seattle visits Minnesota, Winnipeg hosts Vancouver, San Jose travels Calgary, Edmonton is in Colorado, Anaheim plays in Vegas and LA is home to Chicago. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. ANA ($8,300): Hill will get the start in the final regular-season game of the year. He turned aside 21 shots in a 4-3 win over Colorado on Sunday, giving the netminder a 19-11-2 record to go with a 2.70 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hill is 10-6-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .915 save percentage at home this season and gave up only one goal on 23 shots in a 4-1 victory, his only appearance versus the Ducks this season.

Cam Talbot, LA vs. CHI ($8,500): The Kings could go with David Rittich in the finale, and if so, use Rittich in your lineup. Talbot is expected to carry LA during the playoffs, as he is their No. 1 netminder and he may get the start after giving up three goals in a 3-1 home loss to Minnesota on Monday. Talbot was a perfect 2-0-0 versus Chicago this season, allowing only two goals on 52 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Tomas Hertl, VGK vs. ANA ($6,300): Hertl has points in each of his last three games and has two goals and two assists in five contests since returning from a knee injury that forced him to miss 26 games. He is still getting used to his new teammates in Vegas after a trade from San Jose at the deadline. Hertl has a goal and two assists in two games versus the Ducks this season, both while playing for the Sharks.

William Eklund, SJ at CGY ($5,000): Eklund is finally showing why he was selected seventh overall in 2021. The 21-year-old winger has six goals and 15 points in his last 13 games as he has become the Sharks' top offensive threat in the last month. Eklund has 16 goals and 45 points in 79 outings this season – including eight goals and 16 points with the man advantage. He has a goal and an assist in two games against Calgary this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Sharks

Nazem Kadri (C-$7,500), Andrei Kuzmenko (W-$5,100), Martin Pospisil (W-$3,600)

You can be assured that the Calgary trio will play Thursday as they have missed the playoffs and it's their last game of the season. Kadri has picked up his offensive pace over the last 11 contests, scoring six times while adding 10 assists. He has been hot on the power play as well, with four goals and eight points during the streak. Kadri has 29 goals and 75 points this season, his second-best career in his 15-year NHL career. Kuzmenko has been a stud since his trade from Vancouver. He has 14 goals and 24 points in 28 games with the Flames, after picking up only eight goals and 21 points in 43 contests with the Canucks before the January 31st deal that sent Elias Lindholm to Vancouver. Pospisil rounds out the top line. He has three assists in his last three games, giving the rookie, eight goals and 23 points in 62 contests. You could replace Pospisil with Yegor Sharangovich, who sees first power-play time with Kadri and Kuzmenko.

Avalanche vs. Oilers

Casey Mittelstadt (C - $5,900), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $7,100), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $9,100)

The Avalanche could rest Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen as the playoffs start on the weekend, and that should help Mittelstadt and Lehkonen, as they would see first unit power-play time. Lehkonen has played well of late, as he has eight points in his last eight games, giving the 28-year-old winger, 16 goals and 33 points in just 44 contests. Nichushkin returned from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury and has played the last five games. He finally picked up his first point Sunday with an assist, giving him 26 goals and 51 points in 53 games. Mittelstadt has fit in nicely as the Avalanche's No. 2 center since his trade at the deadline from Buffalo. He has four goals and nine points in 17 games with the Avs, after picking up 14 goals and 33 assists in 62 outings with the Sabres. I am expecting MacKinnon and Rantanen to be rested, as Nikita Kucherov is six points ahead of MacKinnon in the NHL scoring race and there is no reason for him to play.

DEFENSEMEN

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. SJ ($7,200): Weegar has been the Flames' top offensive threat among defensemen this season, with 19 goals and 51 points in 81 appearances. Weegar has career highs in goals and assists, as well as managing 15 power-play points, five more than in his first seven seasons in the NHL combined. He has three assists in his last three games.

Seth Jones, CHI at LA ($5,700): Jones is a valuable fantasy asset, as he chips in a little bit in every category – save for plus/minus on a weak Chicago team. Jones has eight goals, 23 assists, 172 shots on goal, 77 hits and 130 blocked shots in 66 appearances this season. He has an assist in two games versus the Kings in 2023-24.

