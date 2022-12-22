FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's an eight-game slate for Thursday though note that may be subject to change after the Lightning-Sabres game on Friday was already postponed due to weather. The storm in western New York and around Lake Ontario could also affect Jets at Bruins, Islanders at Rangers, Flyers at Leafs and Capitals at Senators, so be sure to check the latest.

Note only the Wild are playing the second half of a back-to-back while the Bruins, Kings, Hurricanes, Flames, Jets, Islanders, Capitals, Canucks, Senators and Flyers will be playing their first games of a back-to-back. Among the teams with two days' rest include the Bruins, Isles and Caps.

The Flyers at Leafs game will get an early start at 2 p.m. ET, which means that game will only be available in the all day slate and excluded from the main slate.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. PHI ($6,500): What a steal of a price for Samsonov, even if he's coming off a game where he allowed five goals. There shouldn't be much to worry about against the Flyers' 29th-ranked offense, who will likely get stymied by the Leafs' second-ranked defense. This should be a low-event and another easy win for Samsonov, who allowed two goals on 25 shots in matchup against the Flyers earlier this season.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at SJ ($8,600): It's a hefty price to pay for a backup but Gustavsson's been excellent as he attempts to extend his winning streak to seven games. He's allowed more than two goals just once during that span, and the Sharks will again be without top center Tomas Hertl, who is sitting out the last game of his two-game suspension. Gustavsson was also quite good in his last start against the Sharks, making 35 saves and held a two-goal lead for much of the game before succumbing in a shootout.

VALUE PLAYS

Barclay Goodrow, NYR vs. NYI ($4,200): Goodrow has been held without a point in his past two games but he has maintained his spot on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. The downside is Goodrow doesn't play on the power play, but it may not be a huge loss since the Isles PK ranks eighth in the league. The Isles haven't been as stout on defense as in recent years and they've allowed at least three goals in five of their past seven games.

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR vs. PHI ($4,000): Jarnkrok doesn't generate much offense on his own and he definitely doesn't shoot the puck very often, but he's collected four points in his past five games by virtue of playing on a line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Against a porous defense, Jarnkrok's line should be able to generate a few points.

Lane Pederson, VAN vs. SEA ($3,200): Pederson was AHL Abbotsford's top scoring forward at the time of his call-up, and he's been filling in for the injured Elias Pettersson, playing on the third line with Andrei Kuzmenko and Curtis Lazar. Pederson is a deep value play, but there's some upside in laying with Kuzmenko, one of their top wingers, and also with his role on PP2. Pederson's averaging 13 minutes per contest and last game against the Blues registered three shots on goal.

LINE STACKS

Flames at Kings

Elias Lindholm (C - $7,000), Dillon Dube (W - $5,300), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,600)

It's a relatively cheap stack for the Flame's top line and they were excellent during their two-game series against the Sharks with all three players putting in multi-point efforts. It'll be a great play if the Kings start Jonathan Quick, but fantasy managers shouldn't be deterred if they end up going with Pheonix Copley. Even with Copley's recent play, the Kings are still allowing the eighth-most goals per game in the league.

Wild at Sharks

Sam Steel (C - $4,900), Mats Zuccarello (W - $8,900), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $10,000)

Note Joel Eriksson Ek is their preferred pivot on the power play, which dampens Steel's value, but Steel's also on a three-game point streak and this remains an excellent matchup for the Wild. The Sharks will be without their top center, which should make things much easier for Steel as well. Zuccarello has been one of the league's hottest players and the Sharks just allowed 12 goals in two games against the Flames.

DEFENSEMEN

Drew Doughty, LA vs. CGY ($5,900): Doughty is a high-floor play since he plays in all situations for the Kings and he's undoubtedly their best defenseman. If the Flames continue to struggle in net, Doughty has a chance to extend his point streak to four games. He's also blocked at least one shot in each of his past seven games.

Vince Dunn, SEA at VAN ($5,400): Justin Schultz is usually their top PP QB but Dunn plays a lot more minutes, shoots the puck far more often and also blocks shots on a regular basis. Dunn has registered an assist in two straight games and faces a Canucks team with a horrible defense and PK.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.