FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busy Tuesday as per usual with 10 games on the docket. The Flames, Sabres and Sharks will be playing the second half of their back-to-backs while the Wild and Ducks will play the first games of their back-to-back.

The marquee matchups include Wild vs. Flames and Islanders vs. Sabres as the four teams jostle for playoff position. Meanwhile, the Devils vs. Maple Leafs will be a showdown between two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

GOALIES

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. ANH ($7,100): As shaky as the Kraken's goaltending has been this season, their offense should provide more than enough support to earn an easy win against the Ducks. Grubauer has seen just 63 shots in his past three appearances and will be looking to earn his fourth straight win.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at MON ($7,900): The Canes have been dominant and limited the Lightning to just 14 shots to give Andersen arguably the easiest shutout of his career. The Habs should not pose much of a challenge and the Canes are expected to dominate puck possession all game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. PHI ($8,000): The Lightning are reeling but they've dominated the Flyers in recent years, losing just once in regulation since 2018. Vasilevskiy has a sparkling 11-3-0 record with a .929 Sv% in his career against the Flyers, who will not have top scorer Travis Konecny in the lineup.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. CBJ ($8,500): The Pens have won six straight against the Jackets dating back to the previous season and Jarry will be going for his fourth straight win. Scoring has been a problem for the Jackets even with Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine in the lineup, averaging 2.71 goals per game in their past seven games (2-3-2), 22nd in the league.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. SJ ($8,600): Georgiev is coming off two straight losses and will face the Sharks for the first time this season. This shouldn't be a difficult assignment; the Sharks have lost eight of their past 10 and they're playing their second game in two nights with travel. Though they're coming off a win against the Jets, the Sharks have not been able to sweep any of their back-to-backs this season.

VALUE PLAYS

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at FLA ($4,700): Barbashev has been a wonderful addition to the Knights' top line and he's currently riding a three-game point streak after scoring two goals in their most recent game. He'll be playing with top center Jack Eichel at even strength and play on PP2 for some added value.

Jakub Vrana, STL at ARI ($3,800): Vrana is set to make his Blues debut on the second line with Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen, bumping Brandon Saad down to the third line. Vrana's a talented scoring winger whose season was interrupted by a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, and he gets a new start with the Blues after getting dealt from the Wings.

William Eklund, SJ at COL ($3,000): Eklund didn't register a point Monday against the Jets but trailed only captain Logan Couture in ice time among forwards. He's arguably the Sharks' best prospect and possesses a lot of offensive potential playing top-six minutes and also on the top power play unit.

LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Maple Leafs

Jack Hughes (C - $10,100), Timo Meier (W - $8,700), Jesper Bratt (W - $7,200)

Hughes and Meier might be the most dangerous scoring duo in the league. Meier scored a goal in his Devils debut in just 15 minutes of action. The Leafs will be shorthanded at center ice with John Tavares sitting out due to illness and Ryan O'Reilly placed on LTIR due to a broken finger, and on home ice the Devils will get last change to dictate the matchups.

Sabres at Islanders

Tage Thompson (C - $10,000), Jeff Skinner (W - $7,600), Jack Quinn (W - $4,600)

Quinn was held off the scoresheet Monday against the Oilers but he remains a good value play on his own playing on the Sabres' top line. The Sabres have been excellent on the road all season and both Thompsons and Skinner's splits favour their matchups on the road. Skinner and Thompson both earned a point against the Isles in their previous matchup this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Brent Burns, CAR at MON ($7,100): Burns has six assists in his past three games despite getting just two shots on goal. The acquisition of Shayne Gostisbehere has eaten into some of Burns' playing time on the power play, but he's nevertheless remained very effective putting up points.

Mikhail Sergachev, TB vs. PHI ($6,500): Victor Hedman is questionable after exiting Sunday's game against the Hurricanes early, which means that Sergachev could be in line for a lot of ice time. Sergachev is a safe daily fantasy play because of his ability to contribute in multiple categories.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.