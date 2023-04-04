FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are 11 games for Tuesday's busy slate. The Kraken, Predators and Golden Knights are playing the second half of a back-to-back while the 19 other teams will be in action for the first time this week.

The Penguins (at Devils) and Panthers (vs. Sabres) are both in action as they battle for the final wild card spot in the East. Meanwhile, the Kraken will try to gain some ground in the wild card race in the West, visiting the Canucks. The Flames (vs. Blackhawks) will be in action and a win will tie them with the Jets for the final wild card spot. It's a key game for the Flames since they will visit Winnipeg the following night.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at SJ ($8,600): This should be an easy win for the Avs. It's their first of two meetings this week with the Avs already holding a 1-0-0 edge in the season series after defeating the Sharks 6-0 on March 7. Though the Sharks are on a roll with three straight wins, they have only beaten the Avs twice since 2020. Georgiev's play in March slipped a little compared to his spectacular 6-1-1 February record, but he's also coming off a 26-save win in his most recent start.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. CBJ ($8,400): Even if the Leafs elect to rest more players, they should have a clear advantage over the Jackets, who have not won in regulation since Feb. 28. They split the season series earlier in the season but the Leafs are well ahead in just about every single metric.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. CHI ($6,700): Markstrom was pulled in his last start after allowing two goals on nine shots though it wasn't really reflective of his play. He was coming off three straight wins but Darryl Sutter pulled the trigger quickly, but it proved to be the right move since the Flames won anyway. They've won four in a row, making a late charge for the playoffs while the Hawks have lost eight in a row.

VALUE PLAYS

Phil Di Giuseppe, VAN vs. SEA ($4,300): This should be a high-scoring game and Di Giuseppe has been very effective on the second line with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. The minor leaguer journeyman is a proven scorer in the AHL and scored two points and 12 shots with the big club.

Kasperi Kapanen STL vs. PHI ($3,800): Kapanen has gone two games without a point but continues to be deployed in a top-six role as their No. 2 center. He's averaging well over 16 minutes with the Blues and failed to register a shot just once over the past two months.

Jesse Ylonen, MON vs. DET ($3,600): Ylonen will play on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin, arguably the Habs' two best playmakers. Though Ylonen isn't known for high-end offense, he has been putting shots on goal with regularity. Expected starter Alex Nedeljkovic has won three straight games but also carries a 3.56 GAA and .895 Sv% into this game.

Thomas Bordeleau, SJ vs. COL ($3,400): Bordeleau replaced William Eklund after the latter suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, and took Andrew Agozzino's place on the top line with Logan Couture and Fabian Zetterlund. Bordeleau is one of the Sharks' top prospects and he's been getting plenty of ice time. He has one assist and two shots in two games since getting called up.

LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Kraken

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,900), Andrei Kuzmenko (W - $6,500), Dakota Joshua (W - $3,700)

The Canucks will get last change on home ice to dictate the matchups and in their three previous meetings this season, at least one team has managed to score at least four goals. Joshua is a big bruiser who has some offense but feel free to substitute him for Anthony Beauvillier ($4,200), who was the third wheel on this line following the trade for Bo Horvat and gets power play time that Joshua doesn't.

Panthers vs. Sabres

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,300), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $7,300), Anthony Duclair (W - $4,900)

Verhaeghe is coming off a four-goal game while Barkov is on a three-game point streak. Duclair's ice time is limited since he plays on the second power play unit and doesn't play as much at even strength. However, he still managed to score three assists against the Jackets and he's a very good value play on his own.

Avalanche at Sharks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,300), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,300), Evan Rodrigues (W - $5,400)

It's an expensive line stack but well worth it. MacKinnon's point-per-game average is third in the league and both MacKinnon and Rantanen scored points in an earlier 6-0 blowout against the Sharks.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at SJ ($7,600): Makar scored four points to bust his slump last game against the Sharks. Though he's gone two games without a point, he possesses far too much offensive upside to pass up, especially against an opponent that doesn't defend well.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. OTT ($7,000): Burns is a fantastic DFS play because he gets so many shots on net. He's registered at least two shots on goal in each of his past nine games, and even with starter Cam Talbot back in net, they've 11 goals in their past three games. Odds are the Canes will outshoot them, as they've done against most of their opponents this season, and also manage to get a few pucks past their goalies.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.