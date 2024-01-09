FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have 10 games ahead of us tonight, but interestingly, no games that begin after 9:00 p.m. ET. This is a great night for DFS if you want to have plenty of options, and still want to know the outcome of your selections before going to sleep, so let's examine what plays look good tonight.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vancouver and Boston are not only playing in the second half of a back-to-back tonight, but each squad is playing for the third time in four days. Both are amazing teams, so you can't be faulted for having Canucks or Bruins players on your roster regardless, but it's worth exercising a little more caution when evaluating them. That's especially true of Boston, which is playing in Arizona tonight after being in Colorado on Monday -- at least the Canucks have stayed in the New York-New Jersey area with games against the Devils and Rangers on Saturday and Monday, respectively, before tonight's match versus the Islanders.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. CLM ($8,600): Hellebuyck is pricy, but it's hard to argue against taking a goaltender with a 20-6-3 record, 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. He's showing no signs of cooling either, stopping 108 of 115 shots (.939 save percentage) over his last four appearances. It also doesn't hurt that he's up against the 13-19-9 Blue Jackets.

Martin Jones, TOR vs. SJS ($8,500): I have my doubts about Jones' ability to keep this up after posting a 7-3-0 record, 2.08 GAA and .932 save percentage through 11 contests. That said, he was able to save 23 of 24 shots against the lowly Sharks on Saturday en route to earning his third straight victory, and it seems reasonable to believe that he can win the encore as well given the quality of San Jose's offense, which has averaged just 2.00 goals per game this year.

Stuart Skinner, EDM at CHI ($7,900): Skinner has won his last five starts while posting a 1.58 GAA and a .948 save percentage. He has a good chance of continuing that Tuesday versus Chicago, which ranks 31st offensively (2.35 goals per game) and is missing key parts of its forward core, including star rookie Connor Bedard.

VALUE PLAYS

Alex Kerfoot, ARI vs. BOS ($4,700): Kerfoot has been a steady contributor lately, contributing three goals and nine points over his last nine outings. Boston is a difficult adversary, but as noted above, the Bruins will be battling fatigue as well as the Coyotes tonight.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CAL vs. OTT ($4,600): Huberdeau has fallen significantly since joining the Flames but -- unlike Calgary -- you no longer have to pay a premium for his services. At his reduced price point, he's an interesting pick during hot streaks like the one he's presently on -- Huberdeau has two goals and five points over his last five appearances.

Tyler Bertuzzi, TOR vs. SJS ($4,300): Bertuzzi has been inconsistent this year, but he's looked good lately with four assists over his last three contests. The Sharks have been awful defensively, allowing 4.03 goals per game, so this is a great opportunity for him to build off his recent success.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets versus Blue Jackets

Cole Perfetti (C - $5,600), Vladislav Namestnikov (W - $4,500), Alex Iafallo (W - $4,900)

If you want an affordable unit, Winnipeg's second line fits the profile. It's led by Namestnikov, who has provided great value lately with two goals and eight points over his last six appearances. Perfetti has been steady recently too, chipping in two goals and four points across his past five outings. Iafallo has been pointless over his last three outings, so he obviously doesn't have as much appeal, but with his linemates hot and his price low, you could still consider grabbing him just to round out the line.

This unit has an especially good chance of succeeding tonight against the Blue Jackets, who have allowed 3.63 goals per game this year to rank 30th defensively.

Flames versus Senators

Mikael Backlund (C - $5,200), Blake Coleman (W - $6,500), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $4,200)

Here's another relatively cheap option. What appeals about this line currently is Mangiapane, who's supplied two goals and seven points over his last five contests. You could consider taking him alone as a value play, but Coleman has been solid with 15 goals and 30 points across 40 games and has been especially strong lately with three goals and six points over his last five outings.

Backlund, who has six goals and 20 points in 40 appearances, has been more of a mixed bag. You take him for the sake of rounding out the line, but if you can spare the extra cost, Nazem Kadri ($6,900), is a great upgrade, after contributing five goals and eight points over his last nine games.

They're up against Ottawa, which ranks 29th defensively with 3.57 goals allowed per game.

Oilers at Blackhawks

Connor McDavid (C - $10,300), Zach Hyman (W - $9,900), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $7,700)

After recommending some cheaper options, here's the cream of the crop, which will face the NHL's second-worst defense in the Blackhawks (3.75 goals allowed per game).

It will be difficult for Chicago to contain McDavid, who has an incredible 10 goals and 41 points over his last 20 outings. Hyman has been fantastic as well, tallying seven goals and 10 points in his last six outings. Lastly, Nugent-Hopkins has two goals and four points over his last two games, bringing him up to 11 markers and 37 points in 36 appearances in 2023-24.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. SJS ($7,400): Rielly has surpassed the 65-point milestone twice in his career, and he's on track to do it again this campaign. Through 37 games, he has four goals and 30 points. Rielly has contributed three helpers (two on the power play) over his last two games and should be able to stay hot against San Jose, which as noted above has struggled defensively this year.

Vince Dunn, SEA at BUF ($6,100): Dunn is one of the hottest defensemen in the league, scoring three goals and eight points over his last five outings. That's helped lift the Kraken, who have won all five of those contests. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals and 33 points across 39 appearances this season, including 12 points with the man advantage.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at STL ($4,900): Between injury and an early season cold spell, Ekblad has a somewhat underwhelming nine points in 22 contests this season. He's picked up the pace lately, though, supplying a goal and five points over his past six games, making him a good value option on the blue line.

