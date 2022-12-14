FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the Wednesday slate with only one team – Detroit – playing the second half of back-to-back games. They face the Wild, while Ottawa hosts Montreal and Vancouver travels to Calgary. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. DET ($7,700): Fleury snapped a two-game losing streak Monday with a 20-save effort in a 2-1 win over Edmonton. He got off to a horrible start this season which has affected his peripherals, as he gave up 11 goals on his first 49 shots this season, but he is now 10-7-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Red Wings were shut out for the first time this season Tuesday, but have had trouble scoring of late with only three goals in their last three games.

Sam Montembeault, MON at OTT ($8,000): Montembeault had a tough go of things in his last start, giving up seven goals in a one-goal loss to Vancouver, and has been on the bench the last three games. He will attempt to redeem himself against the Senators who are averaging 3.08 goals per game this season. Montembeault has been good this season with a 5-2-2 record. He has a 2.97 GAA and a .908 save percentage that took a big hit with his performance against the Canucks.

VALUE PLAYS

Andrew Mangiapane, CAL vs. VAN ($4,700): Mangiapane has three goals and three assists in his last eight games, giving him six goals and 13 points in 29 contests. While it's a far cry from his breakout season of 2021-22, when he managed 35 goals and 55 points, Mangiapane seems to be coming out of his season-long slump. He is seeing second line action with Nazem Kadri and Dillon Dube as well as averaging a career-high 2:06 of power play time this season.

Andrew Copp, DET at MIN ($5,000): Copp is having a nice season with 17 points in 28 games in his first season with Detroit. He was outstanding last year after his trade to the Rangers from Winnipeg, as he had eight goals and 18 points in 16 games. Copp will see first power play time with the Red Wings, with Dylan Larkin out of action with a hand injury suffered Tuesday.

Evgenii Dadonov, MON vs. OTT ($4,400): Dadonov has a goal and two assists in his last five games, after starting the season with a goal and two points in 19 games. He is seeing top-six minutes, playing on the second line with Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman and has moved up to the top power play unit in the last three contests. He had a couple of big seasons with Florida early in his career and managed 20 goals and 43 points with the Golden Knights last season, as well as 177 shots on goal.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Canucks

Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $5,300), Elias Lindholm (C -$6,500), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,500)

Pay careful attention to the status of Lindholm as he missed Monday's game against Montreal with an upper-body injury. If he is unable to go, then Mikael Backlund will center the line. Huberdeau got off to a bad start with the Flames, scoring three goals and with six assists in his opening 17 games, but has started scoring of late with two goals and nine points in his last nine contests. Lindholm (if he plays) leads the Flames with 23 points in 28 games, while Toffoli has 10 goals and 21 points this season including four goals and nine points on the power play. The Canucks have allowed the fifth-most goals this season, giving up 109 in only 28 games.

Wild vs. Red Wings

Kirill Kaprizov (W-$10,000), Mats Zuccarello (W-$8,000), Sam Steel (W-$4,000)

Kaprizov and Zuccarello lead the Wild in scoring with Kaprizov scoring 17 times, along with 18 assists, while Zuccarello has nine goals and 29 points. Kaprizov saw his 14-game points streak come to an end Saturday in Vancouver but started up a new one Monday with an assist against the Oilers. Steel has six goals and eight points in 28 games, with four goals and an assist in his last 11 games. He sees second power play time while Zuccarello and Kaprizov are on the top unit. Kaprizov had three goals and an assist in two games against the Red Wings last season, while Zuccarello had a goal and three helpers.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. VAN ($6,600): Andersson has slumped of late with no points in his last three games, but overall, the 26-year-old has four goals and 20 points in 29 games. He had 50 points last season with 19 points coming on the power play. Andersson has nine assists on the power play this season as he has averaged a career-high 3:23 with the man-advantage.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. MON ($6,700): Chabot has been hot since returning from a concussion that cost him five games in mid-November. He has three goals and 10 points in nine games since his return, giving him six goals and 16 points in 23 games. Chabot quarterbacks the first power play and has four goals and four assists with the man-advantage. This is the fourth year in a row that he has averaged at least 26 minutes per game.

