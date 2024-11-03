Frozen Fantasy: History in the Making

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

And everyone is convinced they're right. Sidney Crosby (100 percent Yahoo!) is on it for some. But Ovie isn't.

There's been chatter recently about hockey's Mt. Rushmore. Yes, I know this discussion resurrects itself every couple years. And every time it does, X and Reddit both go bananas. Few things fire up debate in hockey than this one.

Cale Makar (100 percent Yahoo!) might snap Ray Bourque's all-time point record for defenders in 15 years or so. But that would mean no injuries or lost time.

Not many. Auston Matthews (100 percent Yahoo!) might do it in another 11 seasons if he maintains his current pace.

There are lots of people who don't like his politics. But that's irrelevant when you consider his talent. And how many all-time records will be broken in our lifetimes?

Alex Ovechkin (97 percent Yahoo!) is on a huge roll. He's only 34 goals from tying Wayne Gretzky for THE record.

History in the making. Don't miss it. His goal Sunday was classic Ovie.

And no one will ever break Gretzky's 2,857 all-time points record.

Let's save that debate for later. Let's watch every Ovie game we can. History is history.

Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Edmonton (29 percent Yahoo!) - I don't know about you, but for some reason I like Arvidsson with Leon Draisaitl (100 percent Yahoo!) a lot more than with Connor McDavid (100 percent Yahoo!). That latter experiment has been a work in progress so far. But after the Savior went down to injury, we saw Leon and Viktor click just 37 seconds into their first game together. Arvidsson is a potential 30-goal scorer who's rostered in fewer than one-third of Yahoo! leagues. Worst case you can leverage his upcoming success into a trade.

Ryan Donato, LW/C, Chicago (9 percent Yahoo!) - Donato went into Sunday on a four-game, six-point streak that included four goals. And he recorded 13 shots and 13 hits during that span. Donato's a short-term addition - he was already scratched from the Hawks' bottom-six, and that's never a good sign. But he offers great skill, vision and hockey vision, and that helps make up for a lack of top-end speed. Stream Donato until he falters and then replace him.

Adam Gaudette, C, Ottawa (1 percent Yahoo!) - Gaudette has had a week to remember. He goes into Tuesday on a three-game, four-goal run with six goals across five outings. That's half of his career mark (12) set in 2018-19. Gaudette's smart and fast with decent skill, though his shining asset is his compete. Like a light bulb, he's either on or off (dimmers are so 1980s). His intensity means he's in the middle of the fray whenever on the ice. Gaudette is a risk as he doesn't deliver in secondary categories. But hot is hot, so exploit this upswing.

Alex Laferriere, RW, Los Angeles (27 percent Yahoo!) - Laferriere's ascension to PP1 netted the 23-year-old his first power-play goal on Saturday. He had two snipes that day to give him four on a three-game streak. But Laferriere's season is even more impressive with 11 points - including eight goals - alongside 24 hits and 29 shots in 12 games from the Kings' third line. He's gotten lucky with an unsustainable shooting percentage, yet he's a must-roll on this current surge. Maybe longer if Laferriere sticks on the top man-advantage. There's value in a 40-point winger who's trending toward 200 shots and 160-plus hits.

Dawson Mercer, RW/C, New Jersey (15 percent Yahoo!) - Mercer wanted to fly out of the gate after last season's huge step backward, but he's had a frustrating start and has only managed seven points (three goals, four assists) in 14 games even skating on the first trio with Jack Hughes (100 percent Yahoo!) and Nico Hischier (93 percent Yahoo!). Still, there have been signs of life recently as he went into Saturday with a goal and three helpers from his last two. The Devils lost 3-0 to the Flames that night, though that doesn't change my thinking. Mercer's best is yet to come. Two seasons ago, he scored 27 goals and 56 points and had the NHL buzzing that he was the next Elias Lindholm (60 percent Yahoo!). That skill doesn't go away.

Connor Murphy, D, Chicago (4 percent Yahoo!) - Murphy is a big body who skates well and can carry the puck. Sounds great, right? Sure, in a perfect world, but Murphy is a player who's been defense-first since entering the league. Heading into Sunday night, he's already put up six points (six assists) in 12 games - though they've all come in his last seven matchups. And he also delivered nine hits and 10 each of blocked shots and PIM. Murphy won't be a 40-point defender, but his value goes up significantly if he can deliver 25 while doing a 160 double in hits and blocks.

Tanner Pearson, LW, Vegas (0 percent Yahoo!) - Pearson has quietly delivered six points - with three of those goals - in his last seven games while toiling on the Golden Knights' third unit. That team is good, and it means that line's value is higher than most. Deep-league managers need to look at Pearson as he could deliver a career year - all at even-strength - if he can stay healthy. We both know that's a stretch, though five-on-five streaks do help in some formats. Don't ignore him.

Aliaksei Protas, LW/C, Washington (13 percent Yahoo!) - My name is Aliaksei, and I skate with Alex Ovechkin (97 percent Yahoo!) and Dylan Strome (53 percent Yahoo!). That's pretty much all you need to know. Protas saw a three-game, seven-point run end Sunday, but is also at 11 points on the campaign. He can't possibly keep this up, but this net-front beast could be a 50-60 point forward alongside Ovie. Protas's value is limited by his lack of power-play participation. But at 6-foot-6, he';ll eventually end up blocking the view of opposing 'tenders while up a man.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Utah (25 percent Yahoo!) - Schmaltz still doesn't have a goal after 12 games, yet he's already at 11 assists and is on pace for a career high 180 shots. The goals will come, along with at least 60 and maybe 70 points. That'd be a career mark. Schmaltz never seems to get the credit he deserves. Bad for him, but great for you.

Gabriel Vilardi, RW/C, Winnipeg (32 percent Yahoo!) - Vilardi has never been able to live up to his 11th overall draft status. Bad luck and injuries will do that. So knock on wood right now because Vilardi stretched his current scoring streak to four games and six points on Sunday afternoon when he posted an assist. He's skating with Kyle Connor (99 percent Yahoo!) and Mark Scheifele (93 percent Yahoo!) on the Jets' lead line and is looking every part the player the Kings thought they were getting at the 2017 Draft. Vilardi could be a 25-goal, 60-point performer in only 70 games (anticipating injury, of course). And his role on PP1 is strong. I can use his kind of potential. You?

Jake Walman, D, San Jose (34 percent Yahoo!) - Walman took me by surprise this past week. He rang up a three-game, seven-point streak (one goal, six assists) that was snapped Saturday. But he was also plus-eight with seven shots during that run for a team that's not even mediocre. Walman has never produced like this, though his gig on the top pairing and power-play deployment has clearly grown his confidence. He won't have frequent bursts like this, but this run shows he can play strong two-way hockey in a tough situation. And that means Walman may be a decent role player for your last D spot.

Fabian Zetterlund, LW/RW, San Jose (18 percent Yahoo!) - Zetterlund was riding a four-game, five-point streak before it ended Saturday. It included three goals and 11 shots, and he looked every bit the emerging sniper we saw last season. Can he deliver 50-plus points and close to 200 hits with 25 or more goals? I think so, but he needs to shoot a bit more and he's been a bit lucky given the volume he's attempted (or hasn't, to be clear). Zetterlund is a worthy add, as long as you can deal with potential fluctuations in plus-minus.

Back to history in the making.

What sports moments do you remember watching, whether you were there or not? I remember watching Canada's Golden Goal at the Vancouver Olympics. And Toronto Rock's 2005 win over Arizona in the NLL Championships - it was my first live lacrosse game.

I remember Patrick Kane (74 percent Yahoo!) streaking down the ice, throwing his stick in an epic Cup celly when no one in the arena knew the puck was in the net.

I also remember the Blue Jays winning back-to-back World Series. "Touch 'em all, Joe, you'll never hit a bigger home run in your life". And of course I remember the non-call in the Kings-Leafs semis that robbed the Leafs of a shot at the Cup.

But I digress. Maybe I'll see Toronto lift the Cup some day. Then I can simply be a fan, and not a member of the media.

Until next week.