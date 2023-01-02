Hutch's Hockey: Welcome to 2023

We're into the new year now, and that means season-long fantasy hockey pools are about halfway done. You should know pretty well what you've got and what you need to do in the second half of the campaign to get into the playoffs or compete for a championship.

I'm not someone who's big on new year's resolutions. For me, making a change isn't something that needs to wait for a predetermined time and place to make it happen. Change is often an ongoing process, not a switch you flip alongside a calendar page.

The same theory applies in fantasy. If you've been waiting this long to address the issues your team has, you're already behind the eight ball. Now is the time to be adjusting on the fly -- or committing to a full tear down and rebuild in keeper and dynasty formats. Any moves you make in this stage of the season should either materially improve your team or serve to cycle your depth players. It's not a time to be passive, but there's little reason to go for a blockbuster trade or panicky waiver-wire move now. Keep things reasonable, and don't act desperate until you have to.

It's been a tricky time for goalies lately, so I'll start in the crease this week. As long as he's winning and healthy, Antti Raanta is a guy you want on your roster. He's won his last six outings, though he's given up four or more goals in three of those games. Even if he's challenging for a starting role with the Hurricanes, Raanta is more of the ideal No. 3 fantasy goalie. He's someone you can trust while the results are there, but you won't need to hold onto him when he goes cold or Frederik Andersen (lower body) returns to action. December's Rookie of the Month was Pyotr Kochetkov, who remains a solid long-term fantasy option, but he hasn't been healthy enough to start since the holiday break.

Just because Darcy Kuemper is back doesn't mean Charlie Lindgren's fantasy value has evaporated. Lindgren went 9-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 11 games in December. For once, goaltending looks like it's a strength for the Capitals -- both of their netminders have double-digits in the win column. Kuemper might be a solid trade target, but Lindgren is available in some shallower formats, if you can handle the fact he'll likely start a bit under half of the remaining games.

Sticking with the Capitals, Erik Gustafsson is a blueliner that needs to be rostered ASAP. His hat trick Dec. 17 versus the Maple Leafs broke the dam -- he's picked up six goals and seven assists without missing the scoresheet since. The 30-year-old is set for an important power-play role as long as John Carlson (face) is out, and there's no timeline in that regard. Gustafsson once put up 60 points (18 on the power play) in 79 games with the Blackhawks in 2018-19. He's on pace to easily post his best season since, and with the Capitals inching closer to full health up front, his value could rise a bit more in the next few weeks.

Nick Ritchie is doing the thing again for the Coyotes, picking up an assist in four of the last five games. The 27-year-old's improved play has him back into something resembling top-six minutes and first-unit power-play time, where he's earned two of those helpers. He's easier to roster in formats that count hits and PIM -- he has 86 and 26, respectively, to go with 16 points through 32 contests this season. The Coyotes are on the road this week, which could see him cool off, but they've gone 7-3-2 at home this year and will be in their friendly confines more than most teams for the rest of the campaign.

The Kings are continually an interesting team to me. This team is 21-13-6, good for second in the Pacific Division. Pheonix Copley has stabilized their goaltending situation, but they're still at a minus-6 goal differential for the year. They've also shown a unique ability to make just small adjustments to the lineup and still find success that appears to outweigh the talent on the roster. Right now, moving Alex Iafallo up to the second line in place of Trevor Moore (undisclosed) is looking brilliant. Iafallo has four goals and three assists over his last six games. He's picked up 14 points in 17 contests overall, but that's well above a sustainable pace for a player best suited to a supporting role.

On Phillip Danault's opposite wing, Viktor Arvidsson is also thriving. Over that same six-game span, Arvidsson has amassed two goals and six helpers. His talent's a little stronger as a playmaking winger, and 30 points in 36 games suggests his second year in the City of Angels is going just fine. Gone are the days of the Kings living and dying by Anze Kopitar -- this is a team with a balanced and threatening top-six and enough depth to test the patience of opposing defenses.

Adam Larsson has a six-game point streak, with a goal Sunday versus the Islanders to go with an assist in each of the previous five games. That's far from a common occurrence for the steady defenseman, but he's been bringing a little bit of everything outside of power-play production this year for the Kraken. He's at 15 points in 35 contests, on pace to top his career-best 25 points from last season. He's also already picked up 96 hits and 73 blocked shots with a plus-14 rating. He won't pile up the points forever, but he has value in banger leagues. This kind of production is similar to what was expected of Jacob Trouba entering this season, and Larsson won't cost you a mid-round draft pick right now.

If Michael Rasmussen's four-point game just before the holiday break didn't get your attention, you should know he has a goal and an assist over three games since play resumed. Most notably, the 23-year-old is starting to ply his trade on the top line. He's seen no less than 18 minutes of ice time in any of his last five outings, and playing alongside Dylan Larkin is a massive boost to his fantasy value. This could be a short-term add -- Tyler Bertuzzi (hand) and Robby Fabbri (knee) are nearing returns, while Jakub Vrana (personal) is on a conditioning assignment. That means the Red Wings' top six is going to get crowded, but Rasmussen's done enough to show he belongs.

I can't ignore Michael Amadio's hot run. He's scored four goals and added four assists during a six-game point streak while skating with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. Jack Eichel's (lower body) absence could have had the potential to derail the season, but Amadio's made sure that hasn't happened. He'll be ticketed back to the bottom six when Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) are healthy. Still, Amadio has shown he can take on more minutes and perhaps retain a power-play role over the slumping Nicolas Roy when it comes to decision-making time.

Sometimes, time and a change of scenery can turn things around for a player. Klim Kostin needed a bit of both to get going this season, netting three goals and adding two assists in his last five games. He suffered an injury late in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets, but if it doesn't cost him additional time, he should continue to play well alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in a middle-six role. Kostin has yet to show much in his NHL career, but the first-round pick from 2017 is just 23 years old -- it's not too late for a breakout yet, especially for an Oilers team in constant search of some stability on the wings alongside elite centers.

Picking up wins seems to matter more in the second half of the season. Maybe it's a pressure thing, with the schedule shortening. The chase for the playoffs, both real and in fantasy, brings a heightened level of excitement. If you have a chance to make it, do everything you can.

Some of my teams look like they're out of it now. It happens -- sometimes there are too many mistakes to correct. I've had to get unconventional in my strategy, especially in net for the two or three teams where I whiffed on goalies in drafts. I've gone down to three defensemen in formats where their contributions aren't on par with my strong forward groups. You can have a plan at the start of the season all you want; just make sure you know when to pivot to a backup plan.

Whether the new year is a big deal for you or just another day of the week, it can still feel momentous. It's one of the few things that captures the attention of just about the whole world. Make sure if improving your fantasy team is your resolution, it doesn't go the way of many other resolutions -- forgotten in a couple of weeks. Staying competitive is a months-long process, and one that I hope to continue to help you with. I'll be back next week with more.