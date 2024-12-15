Frozen Fantasy: Is the Chase Back On?

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

Plus I've now set three timers to set my rosters in advance. No more distractions for me.

OK, enough whining. Santa's gonna bring me Ovie and several hours stuck in traffic on the 28th. But he's bringing me the World Juniors too.

The Great 8 was back at practice Friday, and may be traveling with the team this week. Not that the Caps need him - they're the top-rated team on the power rating. But I need him.

First-world problems. I get it. But I REALLY wanted to be part of Ovie's run to the record. LIke a bucket list thing. And now it looks like I will.

Maybe it's a defense mechanism. After all, I bought super-expensive seats for the Leafs-Caps on Dec. 28 right before Alex Ovechkin (100 percent Yahoo!) busted his fibula. I didn't want to admit it, but all I saw was dollar signs down the drain.

Even the NHL headlines seem weak right now. Streaming is so diluted - I only have so many devices. And no, I'm not distracted by Hallmark Christmas movies.

Have fantasy distractions hit early this season? My mind usually starts to wander in January, but I've already missed a couple important roster changes.

A lot of dollar signs. Going to a Leafs game is like booking a vacation … but I digress.

Now, let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Pittsburgh (1 percent Yahoo!) - Grzelcyk is on a surprising run, in large part because of his success running PP2. The defender has seven assists - including four with the man-advantage - in his last seven games. Who knew? Grzelcyk will even give you modest bumps in shots and blocks, though neither will be spectacular. He's still a waiver freebie, so who can complain?

Dennis Hildeby, G, Toronto (17 percent Yahoo!) - Hildeby won Sunday, but that's not the story here. Anthony Stolarz (77 percent Yahoo!) went on IR and isn't eligible to return until Dec. 20. The Leafs play back-to-back on Friday-Saturday. And though Stolarz can return, the Leafs would be wise to give him some extra rest. Hildeby is a good goalie on a great team. That's fantasy gold.

Kent Johnson, LW/RW/C, Columbus (38 percent Yahoo!) - Johnson's four-game, six-point (three goals, three assists) streak was snapped Sunday, but he's on the Jackets' top line and is showing off the elite offensive skills that made him the best-in-class in 2021. He's also grown his two-way game, which many thought would never come. Columbus will hit a wall at some point, so Johnson probably will too. But until then, he'll help you.

Jackson LaCombe, D, Anaheim (1 percent Yahoo!) - LaCombe got a bump at the end of the week when Cam Fowler (3 percent Yahoo!) got sent to Missouri. And he's stepped right into his opportunity. LaCombe is an exceptional skater with great two-way ability, and his defensive game no longer looks porous. He heads into Wednesday with two consecutive two-point games and the lead role on PP1 with four goals (six points, 15 shots) from his last six outings. LaCombe will also give you about two blocked shots a night. I snapped him up in one league, yet missed out in a couple others. Get in on the early wave.

Frank Nazar, C, Chicago (1 percent Yahoo!) - Watch alert. Nazar was ripping up the AHL before his Friday call-up, and he slid right onto line two and PP1. He's also centering Taylor Hall (4 percent Yahoo!) and Tyler Bertuzzi (8 percent Yahoo!) at even strength, but at some point the Hawks may pair him with Connor Bedard (93 percent Yahoo!) to give the young superstar his first truly talented linemate. No offense, Ryan Donato (10 percent Yahoo!) and Philipp Kurashev (3 percent Yahoo!), but you're not top-six material - let alone top line. Nazar hasn't registered his first NHL point as of yet, but will soon. Be ready to pounce. Or grab him now and flip him to the manager that whines the most when you add him. Chicago's still bad, though there's a manager in every league who loves unproven prospects.

Calvin Pickard, G, Edmonton (7 percent Yahoo!) - Pickard has become a smart daily play the last two weeks. He's playing every third game and has won his last three starts. But looking deeper - and stripping out his first start - Pickard has posted a .916 save percentage and 7-2-0 record overall. He needs to be streamed whenever he's in the paint, and no one seems to be noticing. Except you.

Rickard Rakell, LW/RW/C, Pittsburgh (35 percent Yahoo!) - I invested in Rakell last year and pulled my hair out every week as he was completely untradable. Now he's producing again on the first line and PP1 with a beautiful four-point effort Thursday, even if it was against the lowly Habs. Going into Tuesday, Rakell notched 10 points - with six of those goals - across his last nine appearances. And he racked up 22 shots, 15 hits, 15 blocks and three PPP over the same stretch. Rakell will help until he's traded, but won't land with a center as brilliant as Sidney Crosby (100 percent Yahoo!). That's a long way off, if it even happens. Have a backup plan if you add him.

Chandler Stephenson, C, Seattle (6 percent Yahoo!) - Stephenson is finally starting to wake up. He's produced two goals and six assists in his last eight games. Five of those helpers have come on the power play and he's averaging 10 faceoff wins. Stephenson's value is obviously higher in leagues that use forwards instead of centers, yet he's starting to gain relevance in deeper formats where all-around play is valued.

Troy Terry, RW/C, Anaheim (23 percent Yahoo!) - Terry needs to be rostered in a lot more than one-in-four leagues. Sure, he's on the Ducks. And yes, they're destined for another Draft lottery pick. But Terry has gone of for 12 points - including 10 assists - and 35 shots from his last 10 contests. His PP production has been slim, though that's a team issue. And Terry participates on PP1 and the top trio while on pace for close to 70 points without being a plus-minus anchor (zero). Get him.

Jason Zucker, LW, Buffalo (20 percent Yahoo!) - The Sabres have been horrendous as they were 1-6-3 in their last 10 heading into Sunday, where they took another loss. But somehow, Zucker had put up seven points - four of those goals - 20 shots and 11 hits across his last seven games before Sunday. And he's projected for a point total in the high 50s, something he hasn't done that since early in his career. That makes Zucker a sneaky streamer in deep formats.

Three Wise Men, aka BTW Line

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Seattle (19 percent Yahoo!) - Bjorkstrand hits the ice Tuesday with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his last 12 games. Three of the goals (four points) have come while up a man. And he's been remarkably consistent as he's only been held off the scoresheet three times during that span. Bjorkstrand is as unsexy as they come. But steady and unsexy can be very helpful in fantasy.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW/RW, Seattle (8 percent Yahoo!) - Tolvanen quietly busted into post-hype territory last season with 41 points, and he's building on that with a goal and five assists over five outings. And nine points - including three goals - in his last 10. Tolvanen is on pace for close to 40 points, though that number could rise with his recent upswing. He's more of a deep-league option.

Shane Wright, RW/C, Seattle (10 percent Yahoo!) - Wright's 14 points in 25 games are pedestrian, but 12 of those - with six of those goals - have come in his last 11. Add on 13 shots, 13 blocks, nine hits and 52 faceoff wins (46.4 percent), and you have an emerging young talent who may be breaking out. The Kraken have been patient with Wright's development, and it's started to pay off. And his RW designation helps. A lot.

Back to Ovechkin.

He's got 15 goals in 18 games, giving him 868 overall. That's just 26 shy of Gretzky's record.

Ovechkin has missed 11 games so far. And he won't play Monday or Tuesday. But Friday? Sunday? Even Monday? Even one game before the break would mean he has 49 contests to score 26 more.

Or more. We might see that record fall this season after all.

Until next week.