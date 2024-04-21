Nashville Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks, Game 1 NHL Odds, Expert Picks & Predictions for April 21

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks

The Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks meet at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of the NHL Playoffs. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN.

These teams have met once previously in the postseason, with the Canucks coming away with a 4-2 series win in the 2011 Western Conference Semifinals. The Canucks eventually fell in seven games in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins in a loss which touched off a riot on June 15, 2011.

These teams met three times in the regular season, with the Canucks winning each time. Vancouver outscored Nashville, 13-6, in the season series, with Vancouver winning each of the final games by a 5-2 margin. The Over (6.5) cashed in each of those two outings, including the only meeting in Vancouver on Oct. 31.

Nashville was so-so down the stretch of the regular season. It lost the regular-season finale in Pittsburgh, 4-2, while going 4-5-1 in the final 10 games.

Juuse Saros (35-24-5, 2.86 GAA, .906 SV%, 3 SO) is projected to be the starter for Game 1, although it hasn't officially been confirmed. Still, it's hard to believe Kevin Lankinen (11-6-0, 2.82 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO) will be seen unless disaster strikes.

Vancouver was also a little up and down in the final few weeks of the regular season, going 5-5-1 in the final 11 games since March 25. A lot of that time, though, it was Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs getting time in net. All-Star Thatcher Demko was sidelined March 9 due to a lower-body injury, and he was unable to return until April 16.

Demko (35-14-2, 2.45 GAA, .918 SV%, 5 SO) was able to return for the final two regular-season games to knock off any rust, and get his cardio back for what Vancouver hopes is a lengthy postseason run, which results in excitement, not riots. In Game 1, back the moderately favored Canucks to get off on the right foot.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Predators at Canucks

Canucks ML (-142 at DraftKings)

The total is actually difficult to handicap in Game 1 of this series, for a number of reasons. We haven't seen these teams face one another since Dec. 19. While the Over is 2-1 in the three regular-season meetings, the Over cashed in those two games by a half-goal, with a total of five goals in the first meeting in the Music City on Oct. 24 with a total of six on the board.

Is Demko back to his pre-injury, All-Star form? That's another question. He kicked aside 39 of the 40 shots he faced in a 4-1 win last Tuesday in his return against the Calgary Flames, but that's a non-playoff team. Against the Winnipeg Jets, he allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss on the road Thursday. The Over-Under split in his two starts since the return.

The Preds cashed the Under in two of the final three games, while going 4-2 in the final six outings. However, the total split 3-3 in the past six starts by Saros.

You have to figure Game 1 will be slightly lower scoring, as these teams feel each other out in the early going. The lean is low, but there isn't a ton of conviction. Go with a half-unit play at most.

NHL Totals Bets for Predators at Canucks

Under 5.5 (+100 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Predators at Canucks

Looking to the player props, we have some interesting ones available, and we'll keep it at Caesars this time. Since we're looking for a somewhat low-scoring game, we'll shy away from the Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) props, as we don't want to cheer against ourselves. Instead, let's look to total shots on goal (SOG), and goalie saves.

For the Predators, let's go with the Under on saves for Juuse Saros. Vancouver scored plenty of goals this season, ranking sixth in the NHL with 3.4 per game. And the power play was bumpin' at 22.7 percent, ranking 11th. However, the Canucks just don't take a lot of shots on goal (SOG), averaging just 28.4 per game, which was 26th in the NHL. Lean low on the save total for the Preds' tendy.

Juuse Saros Under 27.5 Saves (-113 at Caesars)

In addition to Saros, look low on Luke Evangelista and his shot total. He had exactly one shot on goal in each of the three meetings with the Canucks this season.