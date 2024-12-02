NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, December 2

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Dec. 2

The National Hockey League has three games on the schedule for Monday night. We'll do a brief preview on all three games, providing a handful of parlay possibilities as we try to ramp up and build our bankroll for the holidays. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The Devils (16-9-2) and Rangers (13-9-1) tangle at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

The Blueshirts swept the series last season, winning all four games by a combined 17-8. The two home games were actually a bit closer than the two contests at Prudential Center. The most recent meeting at MSG on April 3 was the only one-goal game in the series.

New Jersey worked hard to build the roster up to compete with teams like the Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes and other contenders in the Metropolitan Division, and the offseason moves have paid off.

The Rangers halted an alarming five-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Goaltending has been an issue for New York, allowing 21 goals in the past five games, or 4.2 goals per game (GPG).

Jacob Markstrom (11-6-1, 2.62 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO) is likely to start for the Devils, while he'll be opposed by Igor Shesterkin (8-8-1, 2.93 GAA, .913 SV%, 1 SO).

Markstrom allowed four goals last time out in a wild 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. He still had a 2.57 GAA across nine starts in November, however.

Let's back the Rangers, though, as they dominated the Devils last season. Until Jersey can win at MSG, you can't trust them. And, the Blueshirts have been cold, but as short 'dogs at home, you can't pass that up.

Rangers ML (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs

We get an Original Six battle in T-Dot when the Blackhawks (8-14-2) and Maple Leafs (14-7-2) tangle at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

The Blackhawks are licking their wounds after a 6-3 smackdown from the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, as Petr Mrazek let in five goals on 35 shots. The 'Hawks will turn to Arvid Soderblom (1-4-1, 2.36 GAA, .926 SV%) to stop the bleeding.

Chicago is 2-2-0 in four games so far this season when playing on no rest, with the Under going 2-1-1 in those outings.

Toronto topped the Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Saturday, and the Leafs have won five of the past six outings, while cashing high on the total in four of the previous six.

Joseph Woll (6-2-0, 2.13 GAA, .923 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the nod against Chicago. You can't back the Leafs straight up, as it is too expensive to play the moneyline. Let's go low on the total based on Woll's work in the crease, and no-rest trends for the Blackhawks.

Under 6.5 Goals (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Stars at Utah Hockey Club

The Stars (15-8-0) and Utah Hockey Club (10-10-4) meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, and puck drop is set for 9 p.m. ET, with the game also available on ESPN+.

Dallas picked up a 3-1 victory in the Metroplex against the Winnipeg Jets, now face the unenvious task of hopping a plane for Salt Lake for a back-to-back. Dallas is 1-1-0 with a 2-0 shutout of Seattle on Oct. 13 behind Casey DeSmith, and a 4-2 loss at Florida on Nov. 2, also with DeSmith, when playing on no rest this season.

DeSmith (2-4-0, 2.81 GAA, .891 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to go again Monday after Jake Oettinger shot down the Jets on Sunday.

Karel Vejmelka (3-6-1, 2.41 GAA, .917 SV%) is likely for Utah on Monday. He last appeared Friday in a 4-3 OTL against the Edmonton Oilers, his first game allowing more than three goals in a start since Oct. 24.

Utah surprised the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena with Jaxson Stauber in a 6-0 win, so perhaps Stauber gets another look with Connor Ingram continuing to miss time with injury.

Either way, Dallas is the play. It has won three of the past five on the road, and just has the better body of work.

Stars ML (-140 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-125 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+1841 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Rangers ML (+105) vs. Devils

Over 6.5 (-110) - Rangers vs. Devils

Under 6.5 (-134) - Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks

Under 6.5 (-120) - Utah Hockey Club vs. Stars

Stars ML (-142) at Utah Hockey Club

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+511 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 (-110) - Rangers vs. Devils

Under 6.5 (-134) - Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks

Under 6.5 (-120) - Utah Hockey Club vs. Stars

