NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Monday, January 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Monday, Jan. 20

The National Hockey League (NHL) has a total of nine games on tap, including four matinee puck drops due to the federal holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's birthday in the United States. It's a busy day, too, as we have the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C., and the College Football Playoff National Championship at night, too. For the latter, feel free to mix and match some of the picks for a multi-leg and/or cross-sport parlay opportunity.

In addition, I've decided to change things up a little bit. Below, where the parlay section is usually located, I'm going to include my daily top pick(s), and track those plays for you for the remainder of the season. Some days, there might not be a play, and some days there might be multiple picks. I do not want to short-change the readers with parlays which have two or three legs hitting, but still aren't cashing regularly. We're here to make money, and lots of it. So, let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos such as this BetMGM bonus code that features a first-bet offer of up to $1,500.

Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken

The Sabres (17-23-5) kick off a four-game Western Conference road trip with revenge on their mind when they invade Climate Pledge Arena at 4 p.m. ET to battle the Kraken (20-24-3).

Seattle hammered Buffalo 6-2 at KeyBank Center on Jan. 11, cashing as an underdog (+121) as the Over (6) cashed. The Kraken have won six of seven meetings with the Kraken since coming into the league in the 2021-22 season, although Buffalo's only win in the series came March 18, 2024 at CPA with a 6-2 win as short 'dogs. In fact, the underdog has won the past four meetings.

Buffalo lost 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins last time out Friday, and it is just 3-4-1 in the past eight outings. The Over is on a 2-0-1 run in the past three games.

Seattle has alternated wins and losses in the past six games, going just 3-5-1 in the past nine games. The Over is 4-1-1 in the past six games. That's your best bet in this game, and our standalone play.

Over 5.5 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

Don't wager on your favorite sports betting apps without knowing the latest NHL odds.

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders

The Blue Jackets (22-17-7) travel to meet the Islanders (18-20-7) at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., and puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. This game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Columbus lost 1-0 in a shootout on the road against the Rangers on Saturday, halting a six-game winning streak. The Jackets are still a very impressive 10-2-2 in the past 14 games since Dec. 19. The Under is also on a four-game streak, while going 3-1 in the past four outings on the road.

For the Isles, they're coming off a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Saturday, halting a two-game mini skid. The Under cashed in that one, and it is now 4-1 in the past five games, and 7-2 in the previous nine outings.

The Islanders have had a power outage lately, going for just 22 goals in the past nine games, or 2.4 GPG. Goaltending has been decent, though, with three or fewer goals allowed in eight of the past 10 outings.

CBJ represents a tremendous value on the moneyline, so if you're a little adventurous, go with the underdogs. If you're more conservative, playing the Jackets on the puck line is acceptable, too. We'll go straight up on the road side, and Under based on the trends for both sides lately.

Blue Jackets ML (+136 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.0 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

Winnipeg Jets at Utah Hockey Club

The Jets (31-13-3) head to Salt Lake City to tangle with the Utah Hockey Club (19-19-7) at Delta Center. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, and again, this game is available on ESPN+.

Things went well for the Jets in the first meeting on Nov. 5 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, with the home team coming away with a 3-0 win behind Connor Hellebuyck. He kicked aside all 21 shots he faced, while Gabriel Vilardi provided a power-play goal, which stood up as the game-winning tally, and Ninon Niederreiter added an even-strength goal and an empty-net goal for added support.

Karel Vejmelka deserved a better fate, allowing just two goals on 27 shots. Hellebuyck (28-6-2, 1.97 GAA, .929 SV%, 6 SO) is scheduled to start, while Connor Ingram (7-5-3, 3.38 GAA, .879 SV%) is likely to get the nod for UHC.

Let's back the Jets to get the job done at a moderate price on the road, and we'll go low on the total.

Jets ML (-140 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.0 Goals (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Today's NHL Best Bet(s)

As far as the bet is concerned, taking the Jets on the road is your top play of the night. It's no surprise, as the Jets top the charts in the Western Conference with 65 points. What is surprising is that the road team can be had for such a decent price. Take advantage.

Jets ML (-140 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+2506 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-124) - Sabres at Kraken

Blue Jackets ML (+135) at Islanders

Under 5.5 (-102) - Blue Jackets at Islanders

Under 5.5 (+102) - Jets at Utah Hockey Club

Jets ML (-142) at Utah Hockey Club

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+622 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-124) - Sabres at Kraken

Under 5.5 (-102) - Blue Jackets at Islanders

Under 5.5 (+102) - Jets at Utah Hockey Club

2-Leg Cross-Sport Parlay (+225 at FanDuel Sportsbook)