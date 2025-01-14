NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, January 14

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Jan. 14

The National Hockey League (NHL) has 13 games on the slate for Tuesday night, including the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils doing battle at 7:30 p.m. ET. All 13 games can be viewed on ESPN+, but that Panthers-Devils tilt is also available on hulu and Disney+. On Monday, the Alberta teams treated us well, going 3-0 with our side and total picks, but the Panthers were unable to come through in their game in Philadelphia. Let's get started.

Build your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos such as the BetMGM bonus code that offers a first-bet bonus of up to $1,500.

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Flyers (19-20-5) and Blue Jackets (20-17-6) meet at Nationwide Arena in Columbus at 7 p.m. ET.

This is the third meeting this season, with Philadelphia leading the series 2-0 so far. However, the Flyers are playing in a back-to-back situation after edging the Florida Panthers on Monday. As such, the shaky Ivan Fedotov (4-5-2, 3.40 GAA, .874 SV%) is expected to get the starting nod against Elvis Merzlikins (15-10-3, 3.12 GAA, .889 SV%, 1 SO).

In those two previous meetings, Philly edged the Jackets 5-4 in OT on Dec. 21 as a moderate favorite (-141) as the Over (6.5) easily cashed, and the Fly Guys won 5-3 in C-Bus on Dec. 10, also as a favorite (-122) as the Over (6.5) came through.

While Philly has won two in a row, including against the defending champs Monday, the Jackets streak in with four wins in a row. I don't trust Fedotov, either. I feel Philly would be a slam-dunk play if Samuel Ersson was in between the pipes. As such, let's avoid a moneyline play on either side, and stick with the Over, which has cashed in five of the past six games for the Jackets, and eight of the past 10.

Over 6.5 Goals (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Before placing a bet on your sports betting apps ensure you have the latest and most competitive NHL odds.

San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings

The Sharks (13-26-6) invade Little Caesars Arena trying to cool off the Red Wings (20-18-4) at 7 p.m. ET.

Detroit enters play with seven consecutive victories, its longest win streak since Jan. 12-23, 2012 when it also had seven straight wins. The Red Wings are 7-1-0 under the tutelage of new head coach Todd McLellan.

Last time out against the Seattle Kraken, a 6-2 victory, the Red Wings struck for three power-play goals from Alex DeBrincat, Erik Gustafsson and Dylan Larkin, and the team has managed at least one goal on the man advantage in each game under McLellan. They're also hitting at a 14-for-28 (50.0 percent) clip during that span.

On the flip side, the Sharks have scored three or fewer goals in 13 straight games since Dec. 12, and they have amassed just four goals in the past three games, cashing the Under in seven in a row.

Let's back the Red Wings to stay hot, covering the puck line, yet we'll also go low on the total, as long as you can get 6.5 instead of a flat 6.

Red Wings -1.5 (+122 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Montreal Canadiens at Utah Hockey Club

The Canadiens (20-18-4) and Utah Hockey League (18-17-7) meet at Delta Center in Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. ET.

While Montreal isn't as hot as its Original Six brethren, the Red Wings, the Habs have been playing pretty good hockey lately, too. Montreal is 6-1-1 in the past eight games, and 9-2-1 in the previous 12 contests since Dec. 17. The combination of Sam Montembeault and the young Jakub Dobes have been doing a tremendous job in between the pipes, and it's working for Montreal.

The Canadiens have been the enfants cardiaques lately, too, or cardiac kids. Each of the past four games have been unable to be decided in regulation, with Montreal winning twice in overtime, while splitting a pair of games in a shootout. Montreal lost 2-1 in a SOW against the visiting Dallas Stars last time out, although it comfortably cashed on the puck line as an underdog.

Utah has posted a 1-2-1 record in the past four games, totaling just six goals of offense in the span. It's no surprise the Under is a perfect 4-0 in those games. Karel Vejmelka deserves a much better fate. The UHC is just 2-6-2 in the past 10 outings since Dec. 22, too.

Roll the dice on the Habs at plus-money, and let's stick with the Under.

Canadiens ML (+136 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+2979 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Red Wings -1.5 (+116) vs. Sharks

Under 6.5 (-134) - Red Wings vs. Sharks

Over 6.5 (-106) - Flyers at Blue Jackets

Under 5.5 (+104) - Canadiens at Utah Hockey Club

Canadiens ML (+134) at Utah Hockey Club

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+592 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-134) - Red Wings vs. Sharks

Over 6.5 (-106) - Flyers at Blue Jackets

Under 5.5 (+104) - Canadiens at Utah Hockey Club

2-Leg NHL Best Bet Parlay (+239 at FanDuel Sportsbook)