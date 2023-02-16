NHL Best Bets Today: Free NHL Picks for Thursday, February 16

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

There are eight games of NHL action tonight, and I've done the research, crunched the numbers, checked the socials, and gone with my gut on the top 5 best bets on the slate.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out DraftKings all NHL season long and get signed up with the DraftKings promo code for $200 instantly upon registration when you place a $5 wager. If you're in Massachusetts, be sure to stay up to date on the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos at all Massachusetts Betting Apps and Massachusetts Sportsbooks as the Bay State gets ready to launch betting next month.

NHL Expert Bets for February 16

Canadiens vs Hurricanes

The Habs head into Raleigh on a 3-game heater right now. They impressively bested the Oilers 6-2 on Sunday and that victory was sandwiched between wins against the Islanders and Blackhawks. But the Hurricanes are a different beast. They're 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and are the perfect candidate to knock the Canadiens off their high horse. And I think they do it in a smashing fashion.

Hurricanes PL -165

Devils vs Blues

Look out for this Devils team. They're heating up at the right time, notching a 7-1-2 record over their last 10 games, and are 3-0-1 coming out of the All-Star break. 7 of those last 10 games have been decided in overtime or a shootout though, so the Devils have been getting the benefit of some good puck luck, or at times, the frustration of bad puck luck when they're actually dominating games. And they do dominate a lot of games. They're exceptional at even strength and boast a 20-3-3 record on the road. They'll try to get their 21st road victory of the season in St. Louis tonight. Despite losing perennial goalscorer Vladimir Tarasenko to a trade with the Rangers, the Blues have tallied 12 goals in their previous two outings. The Devils outshot the Blues the only other time they played this season on January 5 despite dropping that contest 5-3 in New Jersey. Even with superstar Jack Hughes on the injured list, I like the Devils' chances of snapping the Blues' 2-game win streak.

Devils ML -150

Panthers vs Capitals

Character wins. That's what teams still on the cusp of a playoff spot need this time of year. Tonight's tilt in DC features 2 teams needing a character win. The Caps are clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the East with 62 points, and the Panthers are right on their tail with 60. These teams are pretty much even on paper, and the Cats hold a slight edge in the odds at -120 on the moneyline as the favorite. The Caps will be without captain Alex Ovechkin and are coming off back-to-back home losses to the Sharks and Hurricanes. Even with the Great 8 out of the lineup, I don't want to bet on the Caps losing three straight at home. It's a character win kind of night for sure.

Capitals ML +100

Sharks vs Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have been absolutely annihilating teams since returning from the All-Star break, outscoring opponents 17-4 in their three wins. The Sharks are just 2-2 in that same span but surprised both the Lightning and the Capitals last week with wins on the road. They technically covered the underdog +1.5 puck line in both of those wins too, but failed to cover as underdogs in their losses to the Panthers and the Penguins. With the Knights firing on all cylinders, is tonight the night we bet on both teams to play a 1-goal game? Neither of the 2 matchups between these clubs was decided by 1 goal this season, but both of those came in the first few weeks of the season. I don't think every tilt between these two is a 2+ goal game, so…

Sharks PL -150

Flyers vs Kraken

These clubs will face off for the second time in the last five days, with the Kraken winning the first tilt 4-3 in Philly on February 12. That was a knock-down, drag-'em-out contest with a collective 39 shots recorded yet there were 7 goals scored. The Kraken's win against the Flyers on Sunday was their lone victory in their past 5 games, so they'll either keep slumping or bounce back tonight on home ice. They come into this one as statistically the best team in the NHL in 5-on-5 goal differential, and when checking the game notes from their last matchup, seemingly controlled most of the play last time out against the Flyers. John Tortorella's squad has been playing more inspired hockey as of late, going 11-6-3 in their last 20 games. The Flyers haven't played since their last outing against the Kraken, and tonight kicks off a multi-game trip out West. Seven of the Flyers' previous 10 games have been decided by one goal, and they've only gotten three victories in that span. The real question for tonight is, will this be a 1-goal game too?

Kraken PL +130

Happy hunting y'all!