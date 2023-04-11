NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Oilers vs. Avalanche

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for April 11: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Oilers vs. Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers (48-23-9) travel to meet the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) in a giant Western Conference tilt on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, and the game can be viewed on ESPN.

The Avalanche sit atop the Central Division with 104 points, tied with the Dallas Stars, while holding a game in hand. Minnesota is also in the mix with 102 points, so Colorado will have its foot on the gas trying to pick up valuable points.

The Oilers actually have one more point than the defending champ Avs, but they're two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights with two games left in the regular season. Edmonton has ripped off seven straight wins, and its plus-61 goal differential easily leads the Pacific.

Edmonton has also won six games in a row, while going 20-7 in the past 27 games against Western Conference foes. The Oilers are 6-1 in the past seven against teams with a winning record, too.

While the Oilers have been red hot, they're the complete opposite when it comes to facing off with the Avalanche. Edmonton has lost six in a row in this series, while also going 0-6 in the past six trips to the Mile High City.

The Avalanche have registered four wins in the past five games against winning teams, while cashing in nine of the past 11 games when working on a day of rest. Colorado is also 39-14 in the past 53 games against teams from the Pacific Division, too.

The Oilers are expected to start All-Star Stuart Skinner (27-14-5, 2.80 GAA, .912 SV%, 1 SO) in the crease, while the Avalanche counter with Alexandar Georgiev (38-16-5, 2.54 GAA, .919 SV%, 5 SO).

Based on the dominance of the Avalanche in this series, I like Colorado, especially as an unexpected short 'dog at home. What's that all about? I guess we'll find out.

NHL Money Line Bets for Oilers vs. Avalanche

Avalanche ML (+100 at WynnBet)

As far as the total is concerned, it looks like it's going to be a real wild one in the Mile High City.

The Over is 23-8 in the past 31 games on the road for Edmonton, and the Over is 20-8-1 in Edmonton's past 29 against the Central Division. The Oilers are well rested, too, having two days off at this critical juncture, and Edmonton has seen the total go high at a 9-3-2 clip in the past 14 when working on two days of rest.

In this series, the Over has hit at a 7-3-1 clip in the past 11 head-to-head matchups.

For the Avs, the Over is 4-0 in the past four against winning teams, 6-0 in the past six games overall and 4-0 in the past four against Pacific Division foes. There is very little evidence to support an Under play.

NHL Totals Bets for Oilers vs. Avalanche

Over 6.5 (-130 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Oilers vs. Avalanche

This should be a high-scoring game, and therefore we have plenty of NHL player props to check out. We'll go with one per side, and try to avoid some of the more obvious choices like Connor McDavid, etc., as there is no value playing such heavy favorites.

Edmonton's Evan Bouchard has pieced together a nice run lately, going for three goals and 17 points across the past 17 games. He has been humming on the power play, too, going for seven PP points during the impressive run.

Take a shot on Bouchard to notch at least one point on the man advantage for a chance to more than double up.

Evan Bouchard Over 0.5 PP Points (+230 at BetMGM)

Sticking with another Evan, let's look at Colorado's Evan Rodrigues. He had four shots on goal last time out in Anaheim in a 5-4 OT win, but he has just nine shots in five April games. In his past 14 game, he has two or fewer shots on goal on 11 occasions. The player prop for SOG is 2.5 for Rodrigues, so let's go low.