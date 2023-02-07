NHL Best Bets Tonight: Golden Knights vs. Predators Expert NHL Picks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for February 7: Golden Knights at Predators

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) resume a 6-game road trip with their fifth stop of the journey against the Nashville Predators (24-18-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday evening.

It's the second of three regular-season meetings between these Western Conference combatants. Vegas won a 5-4 game in overtime back on Dec. 31 in a battle between All-Star Logan Thompson and Kevin Lankinen.

VGK has had a power outage lately, posting a total of just five goals in the first four games of the trip, going 0-2-2 with four consecutive Under results.

The Predators have picked up the pace lately, going for three consecutive victories, while winning five of the past six contests overall. Nashville has picked up six straight victories on home ice, too, dating back to Dec. 27.

Thompson (19-13-3, 2.69 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to make the start for the visitors, while fellow All-Star Juuse Saros (19-13-5, 2.74 GAA, .920 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the nod for the Preds.

While Vegas has picked up seven straight wins in the past nine games against Central Division foes, that's where the good trends end. VGK has dropped four in a row, while going 0-4 in the past four on the road, and 0-4 in the past four against Western Conference teams, too.

For Nashville, it has scored five straight wins on home ice, while going 5-1 in the past six outings overall. The Predators are also 4-1 in the past five against Pacific Division teams, too.

Based on the struggles of Vegas on offense, and the red-hot play of Nashville prior to the break, you have to back the home side in the Music City.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights at Predators

Predators ML (-110 at Caesars)

The Golden Knights have managed 3.1 goals per game (GPG) this season, ranking 18th in the NHL. Lately, VGK has been sinking like a stone, averaging just 1.3 GPG across the past four outings, hitting the Under in each of those contests.

Vegas actually takes a good chunk of shots, going for 32.6 SOG per game to rank 11th, while checking in 12th on the power play at 23.3%. On the penalty kill, the Knights are 17th with a 79.2% mark, and it is just so-so with 2.9 GPG allowed to rank 12th.

The Predators have done a decent job on offense lately, but overall it has just 2.8 GPG to rank 26th. They're 27th on the power play at 16.7% while being rather middling on the kill at 80.5%. They're also 14th with 2.9 GPG allowed, too.

The Under has hit in eight straight on the road for Vegas while cashing in four in a row overall. The Under is 9-4-1 in the past 14 against the Central Division, too.

For Nashville, the Over is 4-1 in the past five against winning teams, while cashing in the first meeting with Vegas, too. However, the Under is 5-2 in the past seven following a win. And since we have two All-Star goalies facing each other, look for the Under to just come in.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights at Predators

Under 6 (-120 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Golden Knights at Predators

Look at the NHL player props, we have a pair of plays on both sides for this Western Conference battle in Smashville.

Jack Eichel enters Tuesday's game on a five-game scoreless skid, posting a minus-4 rating during the ugly stretch. At plus money, Eichel is a good play to go scoreless yet again on Tuesday in the Music City. Keep fading him until Eichel gets back on track.

Jack Eichel Under 0.5 Points (+118 at FanDuel)

For the Predators, Roman Josi has picked up five assists during his current three-game point streak. While you could play Over 0.5 Points (-180 at FanDuel) to be on the safe side, I actually like the Over on Shots on Goal (SOG) instead.

Josi has managed just six SOG in the past three outings, including just a lone shot last time out against the New Jersey Devils. He averaged 4.5 SOG across the first 10 games of January, however, and is generally a lot more involved in the offense than he was in the three outings prior to the break. Expect a bounce back to four or more SOG.