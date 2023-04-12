NHL Bets Today: Free NHL Picks for Wednesday, April 12

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Last Wednesday of the regular season, and I've got the three best NHL bets for tonight covering every game on the slate!

NHL Best Bets

Canadiens vs Islanders

All the Islanders need to do tonight to clinch a playoff berth is get 1 point. Just 1 point against a Canadiens team that is ranked 2nd to last in the Eastern Conference. Just 1 point on home ice where the Isles have played their strongest hockey with a 24-13-3 record and where they've won 7 of their last 10. These teams have split the season series so far both winning a 1-goal game respectively. The Habs got absolutely steamrolled by the Maple Leafs on Saturday losing by a score of 7-1. The Isles have beaten their last 3 home-ice opponents by 2+ goals, and in a must-win game, I think Ilya Sorokin backstops them to another big win when they need it most.

Islanders PL -130

Stars vs Blues

Tonight is the first of a back-to-back for these Central Division clubs to close out their respective regular seasons against one another. The Stars will be gunning for every point they can muster as they try to finish atop the Central Division standings where they currently trail the Avalanche by one point. They've won 6 of their last 7 games including 4 straight. The Blues won't be playing in the postseason but they'll be looking to finish their season strong by building on the 6-3-1 record they tout in their last 10 games. They also boast a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games against the Stars overall and won two games at the Enterprise Center last season. If they were going to steal some points, it'd be tonight on home ice.

Blues PL -180

Sharks vs Flames

Well, the Flames were eliminated from playoff contention which may be the most disappointing result for any team in the entire league considering this squad had high hopes to win at least a round or two in the postseason. They've beaten the Sharks in all 3 contests they've played against one another so far this season, with each win coming by 2+ goals. The Flames should win this game, but it'll be a matter of motivation since they don't have much to play for in their final game of the year. Luck hasn't really been on their side much lately either, as they've lost 2 consecutive games in a shootout. Luck really hasn't been on their side all season as they lead the league with 17 losses in overtime which is 5th most all time. And that unlucky streak definitely hit my bankroll as time and time again I tried to trust these Flames. I love Darryl Sutter. I think Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov, Rasmus Andersson, and Elias Lindholm are way underrated. Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar were supposed to bring star power to the lineup. Jacob Markstrom is supposed to be a perennial Vezina-caliber netminder. Yet, none of that mattered. So, somehow, some way, I think Erik Karlsson and the Sharks who have lost 4 straight by a combined score of 22-8 come into Calgary and steal one. Or at the very least cover.

Sharks PL -110

Happy hunting y'all!