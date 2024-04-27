NHL Bets Today: Stanley Cup Playoffs Parlay Picks for Saturday, April 27

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks and Parlays: Expert NHL Bets Tonight (April 27, 2024)

We have four games on tap for the National Hockey League playoffs. With the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders going off at 2 p.m. ET, we'll skip that game. But we'll focus on the late afternoon and evening slate for some parlay opportunities. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Panthers and Lightning play Game 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. The game can be viewed on TBS, as Florida looks to finish off the four-game sweep between these Sunshine State rivals.

I am expecting Tampa Bay to have a little championship pride, however. The three-time Stanley Cup champs can't go out like this on home ice, can they? It lost 3-2 in Game 1, but a late power-play goal made that score look closer than it was. But Tampa lost in Game 2 on a miracle save, eventually falling 3-2 in OT. It could easily have gone the other way. And Game 3, the Lightning were down 4-3 late in the third period before Matthew Tkachuk deposited a puck into the empty net to salt it away.

The Lightning have been close, but the Panthers have just been one step better. And goaltending has been better, as Sergei Bobrovsky is going viral with circus saves, while Andrei Vasilevskiy has been rather ordinary. I expect Tampa to show urgency, extending its season at least one more game, and it might be a higher-scoring affair, too. We'll just focus on the ML, for now.

Lightning ML (-118 at FanDuel)

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Bruins suffered a 3-2 loss on home ice in Game 2, and they responded like a championship contender should -- with a win the next time out in the other team's barn.

Boston posted a 4-2 win in Game 3, thanks to a late empty-net goal to flip the total to a push at most shops. Brad Marchand continues to be ridiculous, as he had two goals and three points, giving him nine goals and 27 points in 24 career playoff games against the Maple Leafs.

We've seen this movie before from Toronto. William Nylander was out for Game 3 due to an undisclosed injury, so he is excused, but Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly and John Tavares each went without a goal in Game 3. The disappearing act for the big stars continues when it matters most. That's not a good sign.

I believe, though. I think the high-octane offense of the Maple Leafs can come through. While this isn't an elimination game, it might as well be, as going back to Boston down 3-1 is a death knell.

Maple Leafs ML (-115 at BetMGM)

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

The Stars were stunned in a pair of home games, as the defending champion Golden Knights showed its championship mettle with a pair of road victory. Like it or not, Mark Stone is back for Vegas after his "ailment", and this team is looking dangerous.

This could be one of those weird series, though. The road team could end up dominating, and I am expecting to see Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars to get the job done. Call it a gut feeling, but I just don't see the Stars going down 3-0 in this series. They're too good.

I also see a lower-scoring affair at The Fortress, for those of you into Same-Game Parlay action.

Stars ML (-105 at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 (+104 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Way Big Parlay (+1268 at FanDuel)

Lightning ML (+100) vs. Panthers

Maple Leafs ML (-118) vs. Bruins

Stars ML at Golden Knights and Under 5.5 (+270) - SGP

2-Way Eastern Conference Parlay (+269 at FanDuel)

Lightning ML (+100) vs. Panthers

Maple Leafs ML (-118) vs. Bruins

2-Way Same-Game Parlay (+270 at FanDuel)