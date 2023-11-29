NHL Bets Tonight: Best NHL Parlays for Wednesday, November 29

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Wednesday, November 29

The National Hockey League has just three games scheduled for Wednesday night. However, there are plenty of betting possibilities, and a good chance to get into the black in a big way. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Canadiens vs Blue Jackets

The good news is that the Canadiens have had a few days off to reassess things after a 4-0 loss in the fourth stop of a five-game road trip in Los Angeles. The bad news is that the Habs do not seem to respond well when they get a few days off.

Montreal has won just twice in the past seven games, and it is just 5-14 in the past 19 games when playing on three or more days of rest. In addition, it hasn't had a lot of luck in Columbus, for whatever reason, dropping eight of the past 10 trips to Ohio's capital city. Sam Montembeault is tasked with turning things around for the Habs. He is a very respectable 2-2-0 with a 2.73 GAA and .912 SV% in four starts in November.

However, the Blue Jackets are flying high after surprising the visiting Boston Bruins on Monday night by a 5-2 count, and Columbus has won three of the past four games overall, including a win and cover on the puck line as a favorite last Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. I'm not quite convinced Columbus will pull off another puck line cover, but it is still a solid value straight up.

Blue Jackets ML (-135 at BetMGM)

Red Wings vs Rangers

We get an Original Six battle in the world's most famous arena. The Red Wings, who just signed veteran scorer Patrick Kane, look to stay hot. While Kane isn't likely to suit up, Detroit should be just fine. The Red Wings have scored 13 total goals across the past three games, all wins, averaging 4.4 goals per game (GPG) during the span, while allowing a total of just three goals.

Alex Lyon and Ville Husso have been standing on their collective heads in the crease for the Red Wings, and Detroit hasn't lost on North American soil in five games. Wanna guess who beat them in regulation in North America most recently on Nov. 7? Spoiler alert, it rhymes with Rangers.

New York picked up a 5-3 win over Detroit at Madison Square Garden behind Jonathan Quick, and the Rangers have won 13 of the past 16 games overall, five of the past six at home, and seven of the past eight against teams with a winning overall record, too.

Normally I wouldn't advocate betting such a heavy favorite, and by no means should you play New York straight up at this price, but as a part of a three-way parlay, it isn't priced too far out of line.

Rangers ML (-210 at BetMGM)

Capitals vs Kings

The Capitals have really been floundering on offense, following up a five-game win streak with a 5-0 egg-laying against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday in D.C., and a 2-1 loss to the absolutely awful San Jose Sharks on Monday night to kick off a five-game road trip. Not good.

On the flip side, the Kings have been white-hot lately, winning five straight games, including victories as a favorite by three or more goals in each of the past four contests. Cam Talbot has been on fire, allowing a total of just four goals in the past three outings, all wins, and that certainly doesn't bode well for a Capitals offense which is trying to get back on track. The last thing they need is to face a goaltender standing on his head.

The Caps are also a dismal 3-9 in the past 12 skates at Crypto.com Arena, while the favorite has hit in seven of the past nine games overall. The home team has won 11 of the past 16 meetings, too. Back the Kings on the puck line until they start to cool off.

Kings PL (+115 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Team Parlay (+452 at BetMGM)

Rangers ML (-210) vs. Red Wings

Blue Jackets ML (-135) vs. Canadiens

Kings PL (-1.5, +115) vs. Capitals

Two-Team Parlay (+274 at BetMGM)

Blue Jackets ML (-135) vs. Canadiens

Kings PL (-1.5, +115) vs. Capitals

Two-Team Parlay (+156 at BetMGM)