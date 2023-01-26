NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Bruins vs. Lightning

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for January 26: Bruins vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins (38-5-4) play the second contest in a five-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning (30-15-1) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday evening.

This is the third of four regular-season meetings between these Atlantic Division clubs. The B's picked up a 5-3 win on Nov. 21, as Linus Ullmark outlasted Andrei Vasilevskiy in a high-scoring affair at Amalie.

On Nov. 29, the teams played a much lower-scoring game, as Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins protected their home ice with a 3-1 win over Vasilevskiy and the Lightning.

Boston doubled up the hated rival Montreal Canadiens last time out on Tuesday night by a 4-2 score, pushing against the total at most shops. The B's have won six in a row, and 10 of the past 11 in regulation, with its lone loss Jan. 13 at home against Seattle.

Tampa Bay picked up a 4-2 win in its most recent game, too, topping the Minnesota Wild on home ice as the Under connected. That halted a mini two-game losing streak, both on the road in the province of Alberta against the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

Taylor Hall was the hero of the day for the Bruins in the most recent meeting with the Lightning, notching a pair of goals, including a power-play goal. Brad Marchand had the other goal, and he also scored in the first meeting in Tampa.

In the first meeting, Nick Paul had a pair of goals, including a power-play marker, accounting for two of Tampa's four goals against Boston this season.

The B's are showing no signs of slowing down, and Boston has picked up wins in 16 of the past 21 road games, while going 22-6 in the past 28 against teams with a winning overall record. Boston has also won five straight against Tampa Bay, and it is 5-2 in the past seven trips to Florida's Suncoast. As such, back the B's on the money line.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Bruins vs. Lightning

Bruins ML (-106 at BetRivers)

As far as the total is concerned, it's a good bet to take the Under between these Atlantic Division contenders.

The Under has cashed at a 3-0-2 clip in the past five games overall for Boston, while going 2-0-2 in the past four against Eastern Conference foes, and 4-0-2 in the past six following up a straight-up win. More importantly, Ullmark is projected to make the start, and the Under is 5-2-1 in his past eight starts.

The Under is 6-2-1 in Tampa Bay's past nine games against Eastern Conference foes, while cashing at a 4-1-1 clip in the past six inside the Atlantic Division. In addition, the Under has hit in six of the past eight head-to-head meetings.

NHL Totals Bets for Bruins vs. Lightning

Under 6.5 (-133 at SI)

NHL Player Props for Bruins vs. Lightning

Taking a look at the player props, we have a handful of solid values for this Atlantic Division tussle.

Boston's David Pastrnak has managed five goals and 11 points, including four power-play goals, in the past six outings. "Pasta" is a tremendous value at plus-money to light the lamp at least once.

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer (+114 at FanDuel)

Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn has managed two goals and eight points across the past seven games, going for a plus-3 rating. Killorn is a decent value a plus-money to get at least one point. In addition, if you really like to roll the dice, Killorn (Anytime Goal Scorer +330 at FanDuel) gives you a chance to triple up.

Alex Killorn Over 0.5 Points (+108 at FanDuel)

As mentioned above, Paul scored a pair of goals in the first meeting. It's a long-shot bet, but he is worth playing lightly for a chance to multiply your initial wager by 3.5 times.