NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 19

Saturday was as busy as it gets for the NHL. Sunday? Not so much. Only two games are on the DFS docket, with the first puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. ET. Of course, you never want to miss out on an opportunity for some DFS success. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

All four of these teams are on the second day of a back-to-back. Dallas has the benefit of being at home Sunday and having played at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Montreal has the benefit of being at home for both games of this back-to-back.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. DET ($8,300): Casey DeSmith started Saturday, saving Oettinger for Sunday. He has a .915 save percentage and 2.03 GAA over his last 12 outings. While Detroit has been decidedly better offensively since Todd McLellan took over, it is still a road team on the second leg of a back-to-back after playing in Tampa on Saturday. Hey, you only have four goalies to pick from, and Oettinger has some benefits going his way others do not.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON vs. NYR ($4,100): The Canadiens are doing what they can for one-time first-overall pick Slafkovsky. He skates on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield and is on the top power-play unit as well. The results have been spotty. He really should shoot more, but Slafkovsky has nine points over his last 15 games. Igor Shesterkin started Saturday for the Rangers, leaving Jonathan Quick for this one. He may be a future Hall of Famer, but Quick has a .900 save percentage here in his age-38 season.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Stars vs. Red Wings

Wyatt Johnston (C - $6,700), Jason Robertson (W - $6,600), Evgenii Dadonov (W - $3,600)

Alex Lyon is healthy for the Red Wings because he played the third period of Saturday's game against the Lightning. That means he'll be starting Sunday after he had to play the night prior. Also, the 32-year-old has a career .903 save percentage. Roope Hintz didn't return Saturday, so I assume he won't be back Sunday and that this line will remain together. The Stars' second line features Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn. Their veteran legs might be best avoided on the second day of a back-to-back.

Johnston has tallied 18 points in his last 16 games. After scoring 32 goals last season, he only has 10 this year, but that's on 120 shots on net. I expect his puck luck to improve. Robertson has notched 23 points over his last 17 outings. He's put 118 shots on net himself, and his shooting percentage is also below his career 14.4 percent number, so Robertson too could see an uptick in scoring. Dadonov has also been productive recently, making this quite the dynamic trio at present. He has 13 points in his last 15 games, although I can't make the same claim about a likely improvement in puck luck

DEFENSEMAN

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. DET ($4,800): Even without the benefit of the same level of power-play time, Harley has outproduced Miro Heiskanen this year. Granted, for an NHL team, there is more to consider than production, but from a DFS perspective, I like the guy with five points and 23 shots on net over his last eight games. Even if Lyon didn't start and play a full game in Tampa, he did have to play, and he's still working his way back from an injury.

