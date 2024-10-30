NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We are nearing the end of October. Wednesday, the day before Halloween, is known as Devil's Night in Detroit, and apparently only in Detroit. That was interesting to learn as an adult who grew up in Metro Detroit. Fittingly, the Red Wings are hosting a game Wednesday, one of the six NHL games happening Wednesday. The first game starts at 7 p.m. ET. Here are my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Islanders visit the Blue Jackets, and while the Islanders have one of the better goaltending duos in the NHL, the Jackets have been surprisingly good offensively. Then, the Kings host the Golden Knights, and of course, the Knights are an offense with a lot of firepower.

GOALTENDERS

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at DET ($8,200): The Jets have started the season red-hot, and Hellebuyck has followed up his Vezina-winning campaign with a stellar start. A Michigan native, Hellebuyck will visit his home state boasting a 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage. The Red Wings are struggling offensively, having averaged a mere 2.78 goals and 24.8 shots on net per game. Don't expect Hellebuyck to get too much of a workload Wednesday.

Elvis Merzlikins, CLM vs. NYI ($6,900): Merzlikins returned from an absence by making 31 saves on 32 shots against the Oilers. While his track record is not good, this matchup is to his benefit. In addition to the Islanders being the only team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back Wednesday, they are in the bottom five in goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

William Karlsson, VGK at LOS ($5,100): Vegas was already cruising offensively, and then it welcomed "Wild Bill" back into the lineup. Coming off a 30-goal season, Karlsson has three points in two games since returning. The Kings have been good defensively, though the goaltending has been spotty. They are on the second night of a back-to-back and that's good enough for me when it comes to a one-off, as opposed to a line stack.

Connor Zary, CGY at UTA ($3,100): In his sophomore season, Zary has gone from averaging 15:16 per game in ice time as a rookie up to 18:00. He has seven points through nine contests, and that's with his shooting percentage dipping from 15.6 percent to 9.1 percent, so Zary's production should improve. Speaking of guys named Connor, Connor Ingram has been scuffling for the Hockey Club. He has a 3.88 GAA and a .868 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Canucks vs. Devils

J.T. Miller (C - $6,100), Brock Boeser (W - $6,200), Jake DeBrusk (W - $3,300)

Jacob Markstrom's last couple of seasons in Calgary did not go great. He posted a .898 save percentage in 107 outings. Well, the move to New Jersey has not put a spring in his step. The Swedish netminder has a 3.01 GAA and a .895 save percentage. Now, the former Canuck will return to Vancouver and face a line that may make things tough on him.

Miller has scored over 30 goals in each of his last three seasons. Last year he recorded his first 100-point campaign. It's more of the same this year, as he has four goals and five assists through eight games, including two multi-point outings in his last three contests. Boeser has a six-game point streak going. After scoring 40 goals last year, often helped out by Miller, he has five goals this campaign. DeBrusk has four assists, though he has yet to score a goal. However, he had three 25-goal seasons with the Bruins, so we know he can light the lamp.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TAM at COL ($6,900): Hedman, Tampa's new captain, has notched eight points in nine contests. That includes three points with the extra man. The Swede has averaged 3:20 per contest on the power play, and this matchup could be to his benefit. Colorado has a bottom-five penalty kill to start the campaign.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. CGY ($5,800): Utah brought Sergachev in from Tampa to give him a significant role, and his role has indeed been robust. The defenseman has averaged 26:07 per game in ice time, including 2:55 on the power play. Sergachev has put at least four shots on net in each of his last five games. The Flames have a bottom-10 penalty-kill unit. They've also allowed 33.2 shots on goal per contest.

