NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Saturday night is a busy one for the NHL with 12 games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. To help you sift through all those options, here are my DFS recommendations. Good luck!

SLATE PREVIEW

With 24 teams in action, there are eight on the second leg of a back-to-back with five at home (Chicago, Montreal, San Jose, Utah, and Winnipeg) and three on the road (Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Washington).

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at MON ($8,000): Though Oettinger has posted a .908 save percentage, he also has a 2.41 GAA and 20 wins through 30 appearances. The Canadiens are middling in goals per game, but rank bottom-four in shots and will be on their second game in as many days.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at SAN ($7,900): Gustavsson has struggled during a couple recent outings, yet he still has a 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage. This matchup could help him get back on track as the Sharks are bottom-10 in offense and shots while having played on Friday

Logan Thompson, WAS at NAS ($7,400): Even though the Capitals are on the second day of a back-to-back, I still like Thompson as an option since he's excelled with a 2.32 GAA and .917 save percentage and the Predators have averaged an NHL-low 2.44 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN at SAN ($6,300): Since returning from injury, Eriksson Ek has notched five points and 21 shots on net through six games. Yaroslav Askarov has been great for the Sharks, but it's only been seven outings and the Sharks are on their second straight night while having allowed the most shots in the league.

Matthew Knies, TOR vs. VAN ($5,800): Knies can't be counted on for many five-point performances - I mean, nobody can – though he did have one to kick off his current four-game point streak. It helps he's spending his days skating alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the Leafs' top line. Vancouver is on the road to close off consecutive days while Kevin Lankinen lists a .904 save percentage.

Ryan Strome, ANA at PHI ($5,700): Strome has at least one point in six of his last seven outings with eight overall. Though the Flyers don't give up a lot of shots, they have quite poor goaltending with a 3.55 GAA.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Blues vs. Blue Jackets

Robert Thomas (C - $7,300), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $6,000), Brandon Saad (W - $4,200)

Columbus has averaged a surprising 3.43 goals per game, but their defense and goaltending has been as dodgy as expected with a 31st-ranked 3.57 GAA. Elvis Merzlikins has also struggled to an .889 save percentage, meaning he's likely to finish with a sub-.900 for the third year in a row. That bodes well for the Blues' lead unit at home.

Thomas has tallied 23 points since the start of December and potted two goals on six shots on during his last matchup. Buchnevich is riding a five-game scoring streak going, though hasn't been directing as many pucks on net as he's used to. After a slow run that included some absences, Saad has played better of late with five points and 13 shots across four matchups.

Islanders at Hockey Club

Brock Nelson (C - $5,900), Anders Lee (W - $6,600), Mathew Barzal (W - $6,000)

Utah may be at home, though they're on their second game in as many days. After conditioning down in AHL, Connor Ingram is primed to make his first start for the Hockey Club since Nov. 18. Prior to his injury, he recorded a 3.61 GAA and .871 save percentage. Rust could be a factor, his teammates may be tired, and the Isles' first trio could take advantage.

Nelson had a goal and assist last timeout, so perhaps he's finally turning it around getting back on track after a rough patch. He's only at 23 points on the year, but has been a 30-goal scorer in each of the last three campaigns. Lee is having an impressive season with 19 goals and 14 assists. He's also recorded three multi-point efforts across the last nine with 27 shots. Barzal has looked decent since returning with six points from 10. Only one of those has been a goal, even though he's put 30 shots on net.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at CHI ($6,900): Even though Bouchard is off his point-per-game pace of last season, he's still at 31 through 41 games. He also produced 10 shots against the Pens on Thursday. Arvid Soderblom is in line to start for Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back, and he enters with a career .888 save percentage.

Thomas Harley, DAL at MON ($5,300): Harley has picked up six points over his last five games to give him 28 overall, proving last year's 47 was no fluke. Montreal is closing out the second of consecutive nights and Sam Montembeault with his career .898 save percentage is in line to start.

Cam Fowler, STL vs. CLM ($5,200): Fowler consistently contributed during his tenure with the Ducks, but perhaps the move to St. Louis has given him a spark as he's racked up 10 points since arriving. And as previously mentioned, the Blue Jackets have a 3.57 GAA.

