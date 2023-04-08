NHL DFS Hockey: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Friday, oddly, featured zero NHL games. Well, every team is in action Saturday. That being said, due to a handful of afternoon starts, we have 11 contests on the docket for Saturday night, and for the DFS slate. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. CHI ($29): The Kraken are in the playoffs! Their reward? The easiest matchup possible for Grubauer. Chicago is last in goals per game and 31st in shots on net per contest, and don't forget about the players it traded away. Seattle has allowed a mere 27.0 shots on goal per game, so Grubauer should be in for a light night of work.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. NJD ($40): This is an exciting matchup, possibly a conference finals preview, and Ullmark is likely to win the Vezina. With so many goalies to choose from though, I am looking elsewhere. The Devils have averaged 3.51 goals and 34.5 shots on net per contest, and they have Timo Meier now. Can the Devils make Ullmark sweat it out? I don't want to risk splurging on the Swede's salary Saturday.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, NYR at CLM ($21): The Blue Jackets are making a run… at finishing with the highest GAA in the NHL. Trocheck's puck luck has been a little dicey this year, but he still has 21 goals on 219 shots on net. He's also added 41 assists for good measure, and has more talent around him since the trade deadline.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON at TOR ($17): Suzuki has set new personal bests in goals and points, though right now the talent around him is pretty sparse. Ilya Samsonov has a 2.40 GAA and .916 save percentage and has looked good since returning from a four-game absence, so Suzuki may struggle to add to his career-high numbers.

WING

Matthew Boldy, MIN vs. STL ($22): Boldy is heading into the playoffs on fire, with 13 goals in his last 13 games. The Blues have a 3.63 GAA and have allowed 32.3 shots on net per contest, so the sophomore wing could extend his current point streak to four.

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA at WAS ($15): As the Panthers surge toward a playoff spot, the wheels have come off in Washington. Luostarinen has provided some solid secondary scoring, tallying 10 points in his last 16 games. Meanwhile, Darcy Kuemper has a 3.52 GAA and .888 save percentage over his last eight starts.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jordan Kyrou, STL at MIN ($24): Kyrou has proven last season was no fluke, though he could be without his usual center Robert Thomas in this one. With the Wild fighting for playoff seeding, he'll also probably have to try to solve Filip Gustavsson. Given that the Wild goalie has a 2.03 GAA and .932 save percentage, that doesn't seem likely.

Travis Konecny, PHI at NYI ($19): I'm a little surprised Konecny returned to the ice this season, but he did. Unfortunately, he'll be on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, and that likely means Ilya Sorokin in net. Sorokin is arguably threatening Ullmark's Vezina coronation, as he has a 2.38 GAA and .924 save percentage in 59 appearances.

DEFENSE

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. CHI ($19): Dunn is a big part of Seattle's playoff run. In addition to 14 goals, he's put up a 50-assist season. Chicago has allowed 33.7 shots on net per contest, and while Alex Stalock has a .912 save percentage – high for him – he still has a 2.92 GAA.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. MON ($18): Rielly has racked up 40 points in 62 games this season, which includes 17 with the extra man. The power-play performance is what stands out to me most heading into this matchup. Montreal ranks 28th in penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at BOS ($26): Maybe I won't pay Ullmark's salary, but I am also steering clear of any Devils, especially a high-salaried player like Hamilton. The Bruins have a 2.10 GAA, best in the NHL by a wide margin. They also have the league's best penalty kill, and 28 of Hamilton's 73 points have come with the extra man.

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. COL ($17): Doughty only has one point, an assist, in his last six games. He has also been held to zero shots on net in three of those outings. Alexandar Georgiev has a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage, and the Avalanche defense has clamped down. Over his last 15 starts, Georgiev has a 2.18 GAA.

