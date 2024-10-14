NHL DFS Picks: DrafKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has nine games scheduled, including five puck drops in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (vs. San Jose), Edmonton (vs. Philadelphia), Nashville (vs. Seattle) and Florida (at Columbus) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Canucks-Lightning, Panthers-Blue Jackets and Flyers-Oilers have the over-under set for 6.5 goals, with the rest at 6.0 goals.

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom, NJ at CAR ($7,400): Markstrom has a 7-4-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.36 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 12 career contests versus Carolina. He has won two of his three previous starts this season.

Samuel Ersson, PHI at EDM ($7,000): If you don't mind taking on some risk, Ersson has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Tuesday's slate against the struggling Oilers. During his season debut, he stopped 24 out of 26 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Vancouver on Friday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nikita Kucherov, TBL vs. VAN ($9,400): Kucherov had a hat trick on six shots and added an assist in Tampa Bay's season opener. He has four goals and two assists in his last four outings versus the Canucks.

Matt Boldy, MIN at STL ($7,100): Boldy has two goals, three assists and nine shots in his past two outings. He has notched one goal and a helper on the power play during that span.

Mark Stone, VGK at WSH ($6,500): Stone has two goals and four assists during his season-opening three-game point spree. He has also added seven shots and six blocks over that stretch.

Anton Lundell, FLA at CBJ ($4,300): Lundell scored two goals on four shots in Monday's 4-3 win over Boston. He will continue to log big minutes in a top-six role in Tuesday's contest while Aleksander Barkov recovers from a lower-body injury.

Kent Johnson, CBJ vs. FLA (2,700): Johnson has scored in both of his previous appearances this season while adding one assist and six shots.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Sharks

Wyatt Johnston (C - $5,500), Jamie Benn (W - $4,600), Logan Stankoven ($4,500)

Johnston has registered one goal and two assists during a three-game point streak to begin the 2024-25 season. Additionally, he has amassed five goals, eight points and 19 shots in six career contests against the Sharks. Benn has one goal, one assist, two shots and one block in the past two contests. Stankoven has four helpers, five shots and two blocks through three matches this campaign.

The productive Dallas trio has tremendous value and plenty of scoring upside against a San Jose team that has surrendered seven goals in two games this year.

Flames vs. Blackhawks

Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $4,300), Martin Pospisil (C - $3,800), Anthony Mantha (W - $2,800)

Huberdeau has three goals, two power-play assists and six shots through three games this season. Pospisil has one goal, four helpers and four shots during a three-game point streak. Mantha has two goals and two assists during his three-game point spree. He also has six shots on net during that period.

Calgary's second line could be on outstanding bargain Tuesday. They should remain hot offensively against a Chicago squad that has permitted nine goals in three games this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH vs. SEA ($7,600): Josi has collected one assist, 13 shots and six blocks across two games this year. The talented blueliner has amassed four goals, seven points and 22 shots in seven career contests versus the Kraken.

Jake Walman, SJ at DAL ($4,300): Walman has one assist, four shots and seven blocks through two appearances in 2024-25. He could be a great value play again on Tuesday night, especially if he can hit the scoresheet.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.