NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has nine games scheduled, including five in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET and two in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vancouver (at San Jose), Florida (at St. Louis), Colorado (at Calgary) and Toronto (at Seattle) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Hockey Club-Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs-Kraken matchups is 6.5, while the Golden Knights-Devils and Canucks-Sharks contests expect 6.0 goals. The rest of the games anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at PHI ($7,800): Lindgren has posted eight of his 11 wins this season on the road. He made 17 saves in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Oct. 22 to improve to 4-0-2 with a 1.30 GAA and a .951 save percentage across six appearances versus the Flyers.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. FLA ($7,200): Binnington has stopped 59 out of 63 shots en route to a 1-0-1 record in his last two outings. He has turned aside 88 out of 94 shots, winning two out of three meetings against the Panthers. It's a challenging matchup, but Binnginton could offer sleeper value as a contrarian play.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Auston Matthews, TOR at SEA ($9,200): In his last two appearances, Matthews has 10 shots on target and five assists, including three on the power play. He has amassed seven goals and 13 points in seven previous contests against Seattle. Matthews had one goal, one helper and four shots in a 4-1 victory over the Kraken on Oct. 31.

William Nylander, TOR at SEA ($8,200): Nylander has five goals on 12 shots during his three-game point spree. He had two tallies on six shots in Toronto's 4-1 triumph against the Kraken earlier this season, giving him nine points in seven matches versus Seattle.

Dylan Guenther, UTA at CBJ ($6,200): Guenther returned to the lineup from a 12-game absence on Tuesday. He had two goals, one assist and six shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia. Guenther has two goals on 11 shots in two games versus the Blue Jackets.

Jonathan Drouin, COL at CGY ($5,200): Drouin has accumulated three goals, 15 shots and 12 points in his last 10 appearances. He has one goal and two helpers with the man advantage during that stretch.

Kent Johnson, CBJ vs. UTA ($4,900): Johnson has registered four goals and five assists over his eight-game point spree. He has one power-play marker and 14 shots over that span. Johnson scored a goal against Utah on Friday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Capitals at Flyers

Alex Ovechkin (W - $7,100), Tom Wilson (W - $5,500), Dylan Strome (C - $5,300)

Ovechkin has three goals on 12 shots and two helpers over a three-game point streak. Wilson has two goals, two assists and five shots across his three-game point spree. During his four-game point streak, Strome has three goals on nine shots with two helpers.

Washington's top line should remain hot Thursday night. All three players have great cap hits. Philadelphia has allowed the sixth-most goals per game (3.33) this season.

Canucks at Sharks

Elias Pettersson (C - $7,200), Jake DeBrusk (W - $5,800), Conor Garland (W - $6,000)

Pettersson has three assists and 13 shots in five games going into Thursday night's action. DeBrusk has two goals, four points and 10 shots in the last five contests. Garland has three goals and 14 shots across his past five outings.

Vancouver's top line possesses plenty of upside for Thursday's slate. They have a combined three goals and four assists in two games versus the Sharks this season. San Jose has surrendered the most goals per game (3.67) and shots per game (32.2) this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. COL ($6,000): Weegar has accounted for four assists, nine shots and six blocks across his three-game point streak. His category coverage gives him plenty of bang for the buck potential.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at TBL ($5,200): Sanderson has compiled three goals, seven helpers, 18 shots and 11 blocks during his six-game point spree. He has been red-hot offensively and already has four helpers in two games versus Tampa Bay this season.

