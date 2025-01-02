NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 12 games scheduled, including five in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, two starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and three taking place in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg (vs. Anaheim), Tampa Bay (at San Jose), Colorado (vs. Buffalo), Vegas (vs. Philadelphia) and Dallas (vs. Ottawa) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Hurricanes-Panthers, Red Wings-Blue Jackets, Sabres-Avalanche, Flyers-Golden Knights and Lightning-Sharks matchups have the over/under at 6.5 goals. The Bruins-Rangers and Canucks-Kraken contests expect 5.5 goals, while the rest anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ANA ($8,500): Hellebuyck has won six straight starts, stopping 155 out of 164 shots and earning two shutouts. He has won his past six appearances versus the Ducks, surrendering only 12 goals on 181 shots.

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. UTA ($7,400): Wolf has won four out of his last five games, allowing one goal or fewer three times. He has been superb at home this campaign, compiling a 10-1-1 record with a 1.97 GAA and a .937 save percentage. Utah concluded December on a five-game losing skid, scoring two goals or fewer in four straight outings.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. PHI ($8,700): Eichel's four-game point streak ended in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal, but he should bounce back against the Flyers. He has collected nine points in his last eight appearances, including two on the power play and two while short-handed. Eichel has earned at least one point in four straight meetings with Philadelphia, contributing one goal and five assists.

Lucas Raymond, DET at CBJ ($6,100): Raymond has two goals on nine shots and three assists over his three-game point spree. He has accumulated seven goals, 13 points and 17 shots across nine previous games versus the Blue Jackets.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. OTT ($5,900): Johnston has eight points and 25 shots across his past seven appearances. He has earned three goals and three assists during his four-game point spree. Johnston has one goal on seven shots and four points in four previous contests versus Ottawa.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. OTT ($5,500): Robertson has heated up, generating four goals on 30 shots and adding nine assists in his last 10 outings. He has earned multi-point performances in consecutive games, collecting two goals and three assists.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Sharks

Brayden Point (C - $8,800), Nikita Kucherov (W - $10,000), Jake Guentzel (W - $8,100)

Point has seven goals, 22 points and 28 shots over his past 11 games, including nine power-play points (two goals, seven assists). He had four helpers and two shots in an 8-1 win over the Sharks on December 5th. Kucherov amassed five goals on 29 shots and 20 points over 10 appearances in December. He had multi-point efforts five times during that stretch. Kucherov has produced nine helpers and one goal in his last five contests against San Jose. Guentzel had 10 goals and 15 points in 10 games before missing Sunday's 5-2 loss to Montreal. He could return for Thursday's game, providing the top line with additional firepower.

Tampa Bay's first line could be worthy of the heavy salary investment. They have all been rolling offensively. San Jose has not been effective at limiting goals against this season, allowing the third-most goals per game (3.55) and the most shots per game (32.7).

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings

Sean Monahan (C - $6,700), Kirill Marchenko (W - $6,300), Dmitri Voronkov (W - $4,900)

Monahan has generated four goals and seven assists in his last six contests thanks to four multi-point performances. Marchenko has six goals, nine helpers and 39 shots in his past nine appearances. He has multi-point efforts in three of the last four games. Voronkov has six markers and six assists in eight games going into Thursday's matchup.

Columbus' top line has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Thursday's slate. They could also take advantage of Detroit's penalty kill, which ranks 31st in the league.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ vs. DET ($8,300): Werenski has one goal, 31 shots and eight helpers in his past six appearances. He has six power-play points (one goal, five assists) during that time. Werenski has two goals and eight points in his last five meetings against the Red Wings.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. VAN ($5,400): Dunn has three goals, two assists, four shots and six blocks in his last four contests. He has plenty of potential as a value play if his category coverage continues on Thursday. Dunn has three goals and five helpers in his past eight games versus the Canucks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.