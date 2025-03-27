NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 10 games scheduled, including five in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one starting at 8 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 9 p.m. ET and three beginning in the 10 to 10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto (vs. San Jose) and Tampa Bay (vs. Utah) are heavily favored on the Moneyline, while Colorado (vs. Los Angeles) and Washington (at Minnesota) are the next-biggest favorites. The Over/Under for the Penguins-Sabres contest is 6.5 goals, while the Hockey Club-Lightning and Maple Leafs-Sharks matchups expect 6.0 goals, and the rest of the games anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Joel Hofer, STL at NSH ($8,000): Hofer may get the nod after Jordan Binnington played in the last two games. The 24-year-old Hofer has stopped 65 of 68 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has gone 2-0-0 versus Nashville this season with a 2.50 GAA and a .906 save percentage. If the Blues decide to go back to Binnington, he's a solid roster choice instead.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at MIN ($7,600): Lindgren could return to the crease after Logan Thompson made consecutive starts. Both Washington netminders would be a solid play against the struggling Wild. Lindgren has won five of his last seven outings and three of four, stopping 95 of 104 shots over that four-game stretch.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

John Tavares, TOR at SJS ($6,900): Tavares has five goals on 12 shots and four assists across his four-game point streak. He has a league-high 10 goals through 12 games in March. Tavares has six goals and four assists in his last 10 outings versus the Sharks.

JJ Peterka, BUF vs. PIT ($6,800): Peterka has accounted for three goals, 10 shots and one assist during a three-game point spree. He has generated seven tallies and 14 points in his last 13 outings. Peterka has two goals and six shots in two contests versus Pittsburgh this season.

Brandon Hagel, TBL vs. UTA ($6,700): Hagel has generated three goals and nine points in his last eight appearances. He has added 23 shots and one power-play helper in that span. Hagel has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak going into Thursday night's action.

Jordan Kyrou, STL at NSH ($6,400): Kyrou has accumulated seven goals and five assists in a seven-game point streak. He has two power-play helpers and 21 shots over that time. Kyrou has four goals, one helper and nine shots in three games versus Nashville this campaign.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY vs. DAL ($5,200): Huberdeau has registered two goals, five helpers and eight shots over a three-game point streak. He has amassed five goals and 11 points in the past seven matches.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Penguins at Sabres

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,500), Bryan Rust (W - $6,800), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,200)

Crosby has compiled six goals and seven assists in an eight-game point spree. He has been held off the scoresheet on only one occasion in his last 13 appearances. Rust has collected four goals, nine shots and two helpers over a three-game point streak. Rakell has seven goals, 13 points, seven blocks and 22 shots through 12 outings this month.

Pittsburgh's top line has been firing on all cylinders. The trio has five goals and nine points in two previous meetings with Buffalo this season.

Canadiens at Flyers

Nick Suzuki (C - $6,700), Cole Caufield (W - $7,100), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $6,300)

Entering Thursday's slate, Suzuki has produced three goals, five assists and 15 shots in seven games. Caufield has slowed down offensively recently but has seven goals and 13 points in the past 14 games. Despite some inconsistencies of late, Slafkovsky has five markers and eight points in seven matches going into Thursday's matchup.

Montreal's top line has plenty of upside against a struggling Philadelphia squad. The Flyers have been outscored 27-10 during a six-game losing skid. Caufield and Suzuki had two goals and one helper in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Oct. 27.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. CGY ($6,600): Harley has contributed three goals, five assists, 15 shots and five blocks in Dallas' last five games. He has two goals and four shots in two games versus Calgary this season.

Philip Broberg, STL at NSH ($4,400): Broberg is coming off a four-point performance versus Montreal on Tuesday, giving him two goals and four assists in his last four outings. He has six shots and six blocks over that span. Broberg possesses plenty of bang for the buck upside if he finds the scoresheet again versus the Predators.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.