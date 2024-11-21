NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 10 games, including six 7:00 p.m. ET starts, two getting underway in the 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET slot and two beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

St. Louis (vs. San Jose), Florida (at Chicago) and Tampa Bay (at Columbus) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Golden Knights-Senators, Avalanche-Capitals and Lightning-Blue Jackets matchups have the over/under set for 6.5 goals, while the rest of the contests are anticipating 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CGY ($8.200): Shesterkin has won his past two outings and has been better on the road this campaign than at home, going 4-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .937 save percentage. He was outstanding against Calgary last season, posting a 2-0-0 record while stopping 54 out of 55 shots and earning a shutout.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at EDM ($7,400): Gustavsson has been excellent this season, compiling a 9-3-2 record with a .926 save percentage and a league-leading 2.07 GAA. Edmonton is back home following a three-game (1-1-1) road trip in Eastern Canada. The team has struggled at Rogers Place with a mark of 4-5-1. There is risk in playing a goalie versus the Oilers, but Gustavsson has plenty of bang for the buck upside.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sam Reinhart, FLA at CHI ($8,000): Reinhart has nine goals and eight assists during his 11-game point streak. He has three power-play goals, two short-handed points (one goal, one assist) and 27 shots during that span.

Martin Necas, CAR vs. NJD ($7,100): Necas' 13-game point spree was snapped in Wednesday's win over Philadelphia. Still, he is a good bet to return to the scoresheet on Thursday. He has 10 goals, 27 points (10 on the power play) and 41 shots over his last 14 appearances.

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. VGK ($6,500): Stutzle has generated three goals, eight points and 19 shots in his last eight outings. He has two power-play helpers during that stretch. He has two goals, six points and 20 shots in six games versus the Golden Knights.

Connor McMichael, WSH vs. COL ($5,200): McMichael has 12 goals and 19 points through 18 matches this campaign. He has gone two straight games without reaching the scoresheet but should receive an increased role due to Alex Ovechkin's absence from the lineup.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Blue Jackets

Brayden Point (C - $6,700), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,500), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,500)

Point scored two goals on five shots against Pittsburgh on Tuesday in his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury. Kucherov has three goals, 12 points and 32 shots across his last eight outings. Guentzel has two goals, two helpers and eight shots in three games going into Thursday's matchup.

Tampa Bay practiced without Point and Nick Paul on Wednesday, resulting in jumbled line combinations. However, the top line has plenty of offensive upside if it remains intact versus Columbus.

Blues vs. Sharks

Robert Thomas (C - $5,100), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $4,500), Jordan Kyrou (W - $6,500)

Thomas earned an assist and two shots in his return to the lineup from a fractured ankle. He has six helpers, seven points and 14 shots through eight appearances this season. Buchnevich has accounted for one goal, four assists and 12 shots in his last seven contests. Kyrou has been held without a point just once over his past nine contests. He has amassed three goals, eight points and 27 shots during that period.

St. Louis' top line received a significant boost when Thomas returned. The trio has tremendous bang for the buck upside for Thursday's slate. San Jose is coming off a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday. The team has surrendered the second-most shots per game (33.5) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at WSH ($8,500): Makar has cooled down following a red-hot start, but he still has two goals, one assist, 11 shots and eight blocks in his last four games.

Darren Raddysh, TBL at CBJ ($2,700): Raddysh has one goal and three helpers during his three-game point streak. He has six shots and one block over that stretch. Raddysh could be a superb value play if his offensive surge continues.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.