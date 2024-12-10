NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday features 11 games, including five in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, two starting between 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. San Jose), Vancouver (vs. St. Louis), Florida (at Seattle) and Colorado (at Pittsburgh) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Maple Leafs-Devils, Avalanche-Penguins, Sharks-Hurricanes, Flyers-Blue Jackets and Lightning-Oilers matchups have 6.5 goals set as the over/under. The Kings-Islanders, Flames-Predators, Bruins-Jets and Wild-Hockey Club contests anticipate 5.5 goals. The Blues-Canucks and Panthers-Kraken expect 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at UTA ($7,900): Gustavsson has stopped 120 out of 125 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has 13 victories, a 1.99 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 20 starts this season. Gustavsson has gone 7-1-3 on the road this campaign, stopping 291 out of 312 shots.

Dan Vladar, CGY at NSH ($7,500): It has been an uneven season for Vladar in 2024-25, but he has gone 2-1-2 in his past five outings. However, he is an intriguing option for Tuesday's slate because of his opponent. Nashville ranks last in the league with 2.18 goals per game despite averaging the 12th-most shots per game. The Predators own the worst record (7-15-6) in the league and have gone winless in seven straight outings.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN at UTA ($8,900): Kaprizov's five-game point spree ended in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Los Angeles. Still, he has four goals, four assists and 23 shots across his past six contests. Before Arizona became Utah, Kaprizov amassed 12 goals and 25 points in 18 games against the Coyotes. His success against the newly branded franchise should continue on Tuesday.

Brayden Point, TBL at EDM ($7,500): Point has generated seven goals, 13 points and 19 shots in six games going into Tuesday night's action. He has four goals and two helpers on the man advantage during that span. Point has back-to-back four-point performances and three multi-point efforts. He has accounted for six helpers and seven points in his last four meetings versus the Oilers.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at PIT ($5,000): Nichushkin has three goals, one assist and eight shots during his three-game point spree. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside entering Tuesday's contests.

Robert Thomas, STL at VAN ($5,000): Thomas has notched two goals and four helpers over his three-game point streak. He has eight shots and two multi-point efforts during that period. Thomas has produced four goals and 10 points across his past nine appearances versus Vancouver.

Matvei Michkov, PHI at CBJ ($4,000): Michkov has collected three goals, five helpers and nine shots across his four-game point spree. He has one goal and one helper on the power play in that stretch. The talented rookie has 11 goals and 25 points through 26 appearances.

Shane Wright, SEA vs. FLA ($2,600): Wright has registered six goals on 14 shots and three assists in eight games heading into Tuesday's clash with Florida. The 20-year-old forward's red-hot play and small salary commitment make him a solid value roster choice.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Kraken

Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,500), Sam Bennett (C - $6,200), Jesper Boqvist (W - $2,500)

Tkachuk has racked up five goals and 10 helpers during his six-game point streak, including four consecutive multi-point efforts. He has 21 shots and seven power-play points (two goals, five assists) over that stretch. Bennett has four goals and four assists during his seven-game point spree. Boqvist has contributed one goal, four points and five shots in his last five outings.

Seattle has been playing better recently, but Florida's second line should remain hot in Tuesday's matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,800), Martin Necas (W - $7,600), Seth Jarvis (W - $6,500)

Aho has two goals and 12 points in his past eight outings. He has 21 shots and seven power-play points (one goal, seven assists) during that span. Necas has five multi-point performances in his last eight appearances. He has three goals and 11 points over that stretch, including two goals and three helpers in his three-game point spree. Jarvis has four goals, nine points and 22 shots in eight outings going into Tuesday's action. He has one goal on seven shots and one helper in his past two contests.

Carolina's new top line could star in Tuesday's matchup after practicing together on Monday. The trio has a wealth of offensive upside versus San Jose, a team that has surrendered the fifth-most goals per game (3.47) and the most shots per game (32.9) this campaign.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. STL ($7,700): Hughes has three goals and 13 points during his seven-game scoring spree. He has 18 shots, six power-play points (one goal, five assists) and three blocks over that time. Hughes has four goals and four helpers in his past six appearances versus St. Louis.

Mason Lohrei, BOS at WPG ($3,000): Lohrei has four assists during his three-game point streak. He has two power-play helpers, two shots and nine blocks over that stretch. If the 23-year-old's offensive surge continues, he has plenty of bang for the buck upside.

