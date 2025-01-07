NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has 10 games scheduled, including six in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas (at San Jose), Dallas (at NY Rangers), Winnipeg (vs. Nashville), Minnesota (vs. St. Louis), Toronto (at Philadelphia) and Pittsburgh (vs. Columbus) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Stars-Rangers, Blue Jackets-Penguins, Hurricanes-Lightning, Maple Leafs-Flyers, Flames-Ducks and Golden Knights-Sharks matchups is 6.5 goals. The Oilers-Bruins and Senators-Red Wings contests anticipate 6.0 goals, while the Blues-Wild and Predators-Jets expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NSH ($8,400): Hellebuyck has plenty of bounce-back appeal on Tuesday after losing his last two outings. He had a six-game winning streak before his recent struggles, including a 22-save shutout win over Nashville. Hellebuyck has a 16-9-2 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 28 previous outings versus the Predators.

Stuart Skinner, EDM at BOS ($8,100): Skinner has gone 4-0-1 in his past five outings, stopping 122 out of 132 shots. He has permitted two goals or fewer in each win during that span, including a 24-save effort in a 3-2 overtime triumph over Boston on December 19th.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. CAR ($7,400): Vasilevskiy has won six of his last 10 starts, stopping 251 out of 272 shots. He has surrendered two goals or fewer seven times during that span. Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 4-1 victory on October 11th to improve to 14-5-3 with a 2.22 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 22 appearances versus Carolina.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Marco Rossi, MIN vs. STL ($4,600): Rossi had three goals on 10 shots and five assists during a three-game point streak last week. He has accumulated nine goals and 20 points in his past 18 outings. Rossi has four goals, 16 shots and one assist in six previous meetings versus the Blues.

Matthew Knies, TOR at PHI ($4,300): Knies has amassed four goals on seven shots and two assists in his last two games. The 22-year-old winger's hot play coincided with the return of Auston Matthews, who had one goal and four helpers during the same span. Knies has plenty of bang for the buck upside if Toronto's top line continues to fire on all cylinders.

Michael Bunting, PIT vs. CBJ ($4,200): Bunting has five goals, two assists and 10 shots in his past six outings. He has three markers and one helper with the man advantage during that stretch. Bunting netted a power-play goal in a 6-2 loss to Columbus on November 15th.

Tanner Pearson, VGK at SJS ($3,000): Pearson has two goals, two assists and eight shots in four games going into Tuesday night's action. He has plenty of bang for the buck potential while skating on the top line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars at Rangers

Wyatt Johnston (W - $6,200), Matt Duchene (C - $4,900), Jamie Benn (W - $4,200)

During his six-game point streak, Johnston has notched three goals on 15 shots and seven assists. Duchene has three multi-point performances in the past four games, compiling two goals, five helpers and 13 shots. Benn has failed to hit the scoresheet on only two occasions over the last 12 contests, collecting four goals and 12 points. He has four goals and seven points in his past six outings.

Dallas' second line has been scorching hot, and the trio has plenty of bang for the buck upside. New York has allowed the 12th-most goals per game (3.15) this season.

Blue Jackets at Penguins

Sean Monahan (C - $6,800), Kirill Marchenko (W - $6,700), Dmitri Voronkov (W - $5,400)

Monahan has five goals and 10 assists thanks to five multi-point efforts in his past eight appearances. He has 17 shots, four power-play points (one goal, three assists) and a short-handed helper in that period. Marchenko has tallied seven goals, 16 points and 46 shots in 11 contests heading into Tuesday's slate. Voronkov has eight goals, six assists and 27 shots in the past 10 games.

Columbus' top line is reasonably priced and has plenty of potential on Tuesday night. The trio combined for four helpers and five points in the Blue Jackets' aforementioned 6-2 win over the Penguins this season. Pittsburgh has allowed the most goals per game (3.63) and the third-most shots per game (31.4) in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CBJ at PIT ($8,500): Werenski has accounted for 12 assists, 13 points and 43 shots in his last six games entering Tuesday's action. He has four multi-point performances and five power-play helpers across that stretch. Werenski generated a goal, one assist and four shots in November's win over the Penguins.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at SJS ($5,200): Pietrangelo has five assists, 10 shots and 18 blocks in his last five outings. He has blocked four shots on four occasions during that span. Pietrangelo has one goal, eight shots and 11 points in his past six appearances versus the Sharks, including a pair of multi-assist efforts in 2024-25.

