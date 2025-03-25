NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 25

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Tuesday has 10 games scheduled, including four beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT, three starting at 8:00 p.m., two getting underway at 9:00 p.m. and one puck drop at 10:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Nashville), Colorado (vs. Detroit), Tampa Bay (vs. Pittsburgh) and Toronto (vs. Philadelphia) are heavy favorites on the Moneyline. Vegas (at Minnesota) and Los Angeles (vs. NY Rangers) are the next wave of big favorites. The Over/Under for the Penguins-Lightning and Red Wings-Avalanche matchups is 6.5 goals, and the Senators-Sabres contest expects 6.0 goals. The other games anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. NSH ($8,500): Kochetkov allowed only six goals on 115 shots during his five-game winning streak before getting blitzed for seven goals by the Kings on Saturday. However, he has plenty of bounce-back potential versus Nashville on Tuesday. Despite being sixth in the league in shots per game (29.7), the Predators rank 32nd in goals per game (2.54).

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. NYR ($8,000): Kuemper has won six of seven outings, stopping 143 of 150 shots. He made 31 saves in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Dec. 14 and has posted outstanding statistics on home ice, going 15-1-2 with a 1.70 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. DET ($9,000): MacKinnon has five goals on 42 shots and 14 points through 10 games in March. He has notched one goal and four assists on the power play during that stretch. MacKinnon has earned at least one point in his last 10 appearances versus Detroit, collecting 10 goals and 11 helpers.

Auston Matthews, TOR vs. PHI ($8,800): Matthews has generated four goals, seven points and 21 shots in his last five outings. He has amassed eight goals and 10 assists in his past 10 appearances versus the Flyers, including two multi-point efforts in two games this season. Philadelphia has also allowed the second-most goals per game in March (3.83).

Brayden Point, TBL vs. PIT ($6,900): Point hasn't been firing on all cylinders lately but has two goals and one assist in the last four games. He has two markers and five shots on target in two previous meetings versus Pittsburgh this season.

Dylan Holloway, STL vs. MTL ($5,900): Holloway has accounted for three goals and eight assists across his seven-game point streak. During that period, he has added 18 shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists).

Matthew Coronato, CGY vs. SEA ($4,900): Coronato has five points in five games, including four goals during a three-game goal streak heading into Tuesday night's action. He has two tallies on the man advantage during that span.

William Karlsson, VGK at MIN ($4,400): Karlsson has two assists and five shots on goal in three contests after missing 20 games due to a lower-body injury. He should get an increased role against Minnesota on Tuesday due to the absence of Tomas Hertl, who sustained an injury in Sunday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay. Karlsson has one goal and four helpers in his last six outings against the Wild.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Penguins

Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,700), Anthony Cirelli (C - $4,700), Brandon Hagel (W - $6,200)

Kucherov has compiled two goals on 20 shots and four assists in a five-game point streak. Cirelli has notched four goals, 14 shots and one helper in his past five outings. Hagel has two goals, nine points and 26 shots in his last nine appearances.

Tampa Bay's top line has five goals and eight points in two games versus Pittsburgh this season. Since Feb. 1, the Penguins rank 28th on the penalty kill, which opens the door for a slumping Lightning power play to find its stride.

Senators at Sabres

Dylan Cozens (C - $5,000), David Perron (W - $4,200), Drake Batherson (W - $5,000)

Cozens has three goals, four assists and 20 shots in eight games with Ottawa since being acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline. Perron has registered five goals, three helpers and 11 shots in his last 11 matches. Batherson has accumulated four goals on 13 shots and seven points in the past six contests.

Ottawa's second line offers plenty of bang for the buck upside for Tuesday's slate. The trio's offensive upside in Cozens' revenge game is intriguing, and Buffalo has allowed the most goals per game (4.17) in March.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT at BUF ($6,100): Sanderson has one goal, 11 assists (five on the power play) and 17 blocks in 11 games this month. He hasn't cracked the scoresheet in two previous matchups with Buffalo this campaign but had four shots and three blocks.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. MTL ($5,000): Faulk has racked up two goals, eight helpers, 13 shots and 16 blocks in his last nine appearances. He has three multi-point performances in five games going into Tuesday's action. Faulk has collected five assists and 11 shots in his past six outings against the Canadiens.

