NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Monday, your lineup will consist of one MVP, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, and four utility slots. The salary cap is set at $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida will host Boston in Game 1 of Round 2. The over/under for Game 1 is set at 5.5 goals. They squared off in the opening round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which the Panthers won in seven games. The Bruins blew a 3-1 series lead to the Panthers and nearly did the same in Round 1 versus Toronto during the 2024 postseason.

MVP

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. BOS ($13,500): Tkachuk notched three goals and six assists during a five-game point spree against Tampa Bay in the first round of the postseason. He was also credited with 21 shots on net over that stretch. Tkachuk feasted on the Bruins in the 2023 playoffs, racking up five tallies and 11 points in seven outings.

David Pastrnak, BOS at FLA ($15,500): Pastrnak registered the series-clinching goal in overtime against Toronto on Saturday in Game 7. He concluded the opening round with three goals, five points and 23 shots on target. Pastrnak produced one goal, three assists and 14 shots in four appearances against the Panthers during the 2023-24 campaign.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Aleksander Barkov, FLA vs. BOS (12,000): Barkov finished off the Lightning in Game 5 with two goals and one assist. He has been hit or miss in the postseason but has five points through five outings thanks to two multi-point performances. During the regular season, Barkov registered two goals and two helpers in three contests versus the Bruins.

Pavel Zacha, BOS at FLA ($9,500): Zacha only contributed two assists and 10 shots in seven games during Boston's opening-round series against the Maple Leafs. However, he should be better in Round 2. Zacha had two goals and five points in four outings versus Florida during the regular season. He also collected six helpers (three on the power play and one short-handed) and was credited with 15 shots across seven games against the Panthers in the 2023 playoffs.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. BOS ($8,500): Lundell has picked up an assist in four straight contests. He has been filling in on the second line of the Panthers due to the absence of Sam Bennett, who has been recovering from an upper-body injury.

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA vs. BOS ($7,000): After wrapping up the first round with two assists, two shots and two blocked shots in two games, Luostarinen has plenty of upside as a value play for Monday's slate. He was also productive in the postseason against the Bruins last year, compiling two goals and five points in seven appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.